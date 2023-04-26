Fife St Andrews rape survivor says victims’ voices being heard as not proven verdict scrapped Miss M has spent years campaigning for change in Scottish courts. By Ben MacDonald April 26 2023, 10.38am Share St Andrews rape survivor says victims’ voices being heard as not proven verdict scrapped Share via Facebook Twitter Linkedin Whatsapp Messenger Email Post link https://www.thecourier.co.uk/fp/news/fife/4337692/miss-m-st-andrews-not-proven/ Copy Link St Andrews rape survivor Miss M has welcomed the move. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson Already a subscriber? Sign in [[title]] [[subtitle]] Email address Password Show Use a combination of eight or more characters that includes an upper and lower case character, and a number. [[list_checkbox_text]] [[button_text]] By registering with [[site_name]] you agree to our Terms and Conditions and our Privacy Policy Or sign up with Facebook Google Complete Registration Check mark A check mark indicating successful registration. Registration complete Thank you for registering! A confirmation email has been sent to Back to [[site_name]]