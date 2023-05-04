Fife mum opens up on crippling anxiety during pregnancy

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Fife mum opens up on crippling anxiety during pregnancy

When Lynne Fox, 32, fell pregnant with her first child, she was overcome by concerns 'something bad' would happen to her or her baby.

By Poppy Watson
Lynne Fox with her son Nathan. Image: See Me.
A Dunfermline mum has opened up on the crippling anxiety she suffered during her first pregnancy – and how healthcare professionals told her it was “normal”.

When Lynne Fox fell pregnant in 2020, she couldn’t sleep at night amid fears “something bad” would happen to her or her baby.

But despite seeking help from her GP and midwife on numerous occasions, the 32-year-old claims she was “constantly dismissed”.

Lynne, mother to Nathan and now expecting her second child, is speaking out in a bid to help end the mental health stigma faced by new and expectant parents.

Pregnancy anxiety ‘started to consume me’

She said: “I was delighted to be pregnant, I was really happy – but I also had very bad anxiety.

“It was really difficult because it started to consume me.

“If I wasn’t sleeping, it was on my mind all the time that something bad was going to happen to me, something bad was going to happen to the baby.

“I spoke to my GP and I spoke to my midwife so many times, and they would say, ‘This is normal, it’s your first baby.’”

‘I started to feel like I was being melodramatic’

She added: “I understand that in any pregnancy, there can be a normal level of anticipation and worry because you don’t know what’s going on and so much of it is outside of your control.

“But for me, it was impacting on so many areas of my life that I really didn’t feel like it was normal.

“I was constantly dismissed – not just once or twice, this was multiple times.

“I started to feel like I was being melodramatic – that I should just be excited.

“When you hear again and again that it’s ‘normal’, you can start to doubt yourself.”

Lynne, pictured with Nathan, is now expecting her second child. Image: See Me.
It is estimated that 20% of mothers and 10% of fathers experience poor mental health in the perinatal period – the time from pregnancy through to birth and the first year of a child’s life.

As she prepares for the arrival of her second child, Lynne is experiencing similar feelings of anxiety.

But this time she has been referred for hypnobirthing support and counselling, which she hopes will help her to manage her anxiety and lead to a more positive pregnancy.

Bid to end mental health stigma around pregnancy

It comes as a series of new resources for new and expectant parents are published by See Me – Scotland’s programme to end mental health discrimination.

Launched during Maternal Mental Health Week (1-7 May), they are designed to help practitioners, commissioners and providers to tackle mental health stigma for pregnant people and new parents.

Lynne said: “With my first pregnancy, I feel like I wasn’t listened to at all.

“We need more guidelines like this and pathways in place to help new parents understand what support is out there, so that it doesn’t feel as difficult for people to speak about it.

“I’d hope that healthcare professionals can be less dismissive too.”

New guidance hailed by minister

Mental Wellbeing Minister Maree Todd said: “See Me’s good practice guidance is a valuable piece of work that will help us achieve our commitment to addressing the stigma surrounding perinatal and infant mental health.

“Good practice, shared language and shared understanding is critical to actively reducing stigma at a national level.”

