Home News Dundee

Full list of cinemas across Tayside and Fife showing Eurovision final live

The contest will be broadcast live in cinemas across the UK for the first time.

By Chloe Burrell
The stage in Liverpool for the Eurovision Song Contest. Image: Nick Robinson/BBC
The stage is set for the Eurovision Song Contest in Liverpool. Image: Nick Robinson/BBC

The final of the Eurovision Song Contest will be broadcast live into cinemas across Tayside and Fife for the first time.

Hosted by the UK on behalf of Ukraine – which scooped top prize last year – the 67th Eurovision final will take place in Liverpool on Saturday May 13.

Fans will be able to view the final on the big screen at more than 500 cinemas across the UK.

Crowds are being encouraged to dress up for the musical celebration.

First time in Eurovision history

Included with their ticket, fans will also be shown a preview of BBC Three’s new show I Kissed a Boy, presented by Dannii Minogue, before the final begins at 8pm.

John Travers of CinemaLive, distributors of the event in cinemas, said: “We’re delighted to be working with the BBC to bring Eurovision’s grand final live into cinemas across the UK for the first time ever.

“We want audiences to enjoy themselves, come along in groups, get your fancy dress on, and come together to enjoy this historic occasion on the big screen.”

UK Eurovision entrant Mae Muller with King Charles III and the Queen Consort. Image: Phil Noble/PA Wire
UK Eurovision entrant Mae Muller with King Charles III and the Queen Consort. Image: Phil Noble/PA Wire

A total of 26 acts will compete for the top spot.

UK entrant Mae Muller will close the show with I Wrote a Song before the nail-biting voting gets underway.

Ukrainian act Kalush Orchestra were victorious at last year’s contest with their track Stefania.

Due to the ongoing war with Russia, the UK was approached by the BBC to host this year’s spectacle.

Tayside and Fife cinemas showing Eurovision

The following venues in Tayside and Fife are showing Eurovision:

  • Odeon Dundee
  • Cineworld Dundee
  • The Kino Cinema Leven
  • Perth Playhouse
  • Montrose Playhouse
  • Odeon Dunfermline

Tickets are available for each screening online.

