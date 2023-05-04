Fife teacher struck off for ‘reprehensible’ sexual relationship with pupil

[[title]] [[text]] [[success]] Email address Sign up

A Fife teacher who had an 18-month affair with a teenage pupil has been struck from the teaching register.

David Bryant’s relationship with Pupil A while he was a chemistry teacher at Levenmouth Academy was branded reprehensible and an abuse of trust.

General Teaching Council for Scotland solicitor Lauren Doherty described his actions as being “at the top end of the spectrum of seriousness”.

And she said the risk of him repeating the behaviour was high.

Bryant was accused of buying a cheap burner phone so he could arrange secret sexual liaisons with the girl.

It is claimed they kissed, touched each other sexually and engaged in oral sex in the school while she was a 17-year-old pupil.

And they allegedly had sex in a Glenrothes Travelodge and in a car at various locations once she turned 18.

The affair, which started in 2017, came to an end in 2019 when Pupil A asked Bryant to choose between her and his wife, with him picking his wife.

Bryant no longer works at the school and did not attend a four-day GTC Scotland hearing into his conduct, which found him unfit to teach.

Ms Doherty said: “It relates to the most reprehensible behaviour by a trusted professional towards a pupil within his care.”

David Bryant abused position of trust

She added: “The ability of pupils and parents to trust the wellbeing of their children with teachers is one of the cornerstones of the education system.

“The teacher not only abused that position of trust but embarked on a prolonged sexual and emotional relationship with Pupil A which goes against the standards expected of a registered professional entrusted with the care of children.”

Ms Doherty said the impact of Bryant’s behaviour on Pupil A was clear during her evidence.

“She was visibly in distress and upset,” she said.

No admission or remorse

The solicitor also pointed out Bryant had not admitted his conduct or shown any remorse.

She added: “In terms of public protection, I would submit that the pattern of behaviour coupled with the lack of evidence of insight, remorse or remediation means the risk of repetition of similar behaviour if the teacher is not found unfit is high.

“The teacher’s actions have fallen significantly short of the standard expected of a registered teacher.

“By acting in the way he did, his actions are fundamentally incompatible with that of being a registered teacher.

“Therefore, the panel are entitled to find he is unfit to teach.”

Investigation launched after pupil reported affair

This week’s hearing was told Pupil A began confiding in Bryant as she spent lunchtimes alone with him in his classroom when she was just 17.

She said he was a teacher she could “have a rant” to.

The girl told GTC Scotland panel members Bryant said he was thinking about kissing her and she told him to go for it.

The affair developed in secret from there.

Once it ended, Pupil A, who had left school by this time, reported it to a former teacher and an investigation was launched.

The then headteacher, Ronnie Ross, suspended Bryant on full pay and escorted him from the building.

Mr Ross later found presents and cards from the girl to the teacher in Bryan’s classroom cupboard.

Full list of allegations against David Bryant

The allegations against Dr Iain Bryant, known as David, were as follows:

Between October 2017 and June 2019 at Levenmouth Academy it is alleged Dr Bryant entered into a relationship with Pupil A, then a pupil at the school, and did:

Take Pupil A away from a window and hug her as she was feeling upset

Say he was thinking about kissing Pupil A the following day

Kiss Pupil A – who at the time was still at school and under the age of 18

Engage in an emotional relationship with Pupil A who at the time was still at school and under the age of 18

Kiss and touch Pupil A in the technician’s lab

Meet with Pupil A and walk dogs

Use a mobile phone, a few months later, and contact and contact Pupil A using a code word “Delilah”

Meet with Pupil A in a Travelodge and/or other property and engage in sexual activity once she was over 18.

GTC Scotland found all of the allegations against Bryant to be proven.

Panel chairwoman Michelle Farrell said: “The panel have found the teacher has fallen significantly short of the standards expected of a registered teacher and is therefore found unfit to teach.

“The panel must direct that the teacher’s name be removed from the General Teaching Council for Scotland’s register of teachers.”