Fife teacher struck off for ‘reprehensible’ sexual relationship with pupil

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Fife

Fife teacher struck off for ‘reprehensible’ sexual relationship with pupil

Levenmouth Academy teacher David Bryant's behaviour during the 18-month affair was described as being at the "top end of the spectrum of seriousness".

By Claire Warrender
Former Levenmouth Academy teacher David Bryant is accused of arranging sex via burner phone.
Former Levenmouth Academy teacher David Bryant. Image: Facebook

A Fife teacher who had an 18-month affair with a teenage pupil has been struck from the teaching register.

David Bryant’s relationship with Pupil A while he was a chemistry teacher at Levenmouth Academy was branded reprehensible and an abuse of trust.

General Teaching Council for Scotland solicitor Lauren Doherty described his actions as being “at the top end of the spectrum of seriousness”.

David Bryant at his front door on the first day of the hearing.
David Bryant at his front door on the first day of the hearing. Image: David Wardle

And she said the risk of him repeating the behaviour was high.

Bryant was accused of buying a cheap burner phone so he could arrange secret sexual liaisons with the girl.

It is claimed they kissed, touched each other sexually and engaged in oral sex in the school while she was a 17-year-old pupil.

And they allegedly had sex in a Glenrothes Travelodge and in a car at various locations once she turned 18.

The affair, which started in 2017, came to an end in 2019 when Pupil A asked Bryant to choose between her and his wife, with him picking his wife.

Bryant no longer works at the school and did not attend a four-day GTC Scotland hearing into his conduct, which found him unfit to teach.

Ms Doherty said: “It relates to the most reprehensible behaviour by a trusted professional towards a pupil within his care.”

David Bryant abused position of trust

She added: “The ability of pupils and parents to trust the wellbeing of their children with teachers is one of the cornerstones of the education system.

“The teacher not only abused that position of trust but embarked on a prolonged sexual and emotional relationship with Pupil A which goes against the standards expected of a registered professional entrusted with the care of children.”

Ms Doherty said the impact of Bryant’s behaviour on Pupil A was clear during her evidence.

“She was visibly in distress and upset,” she said.

No admission or remorse

The solicitor also pointed out Bryant had not admitted his conduct or shown any remorse.

She added: “In terms of public protection, I would submit that the pattern of behaviour coupled with the lack of evidence of insight, remorse or remediation means the risk of repetition of similar behaviour if the teacher is not found unfit is high.

“The teacher’s actions have fallen significantly short of the standard expected of a registered teacher.

“By acting in the way he did, his actions are fundamentally incompatible with that of being a registered teacher.

“Therefore, the panel are entitled to find he is unfit to teach.”

Investigation launched after pupil reported affair

This week’s hearing was told Pupil A began confiding in Bryant as she spent lunchtimes alone with him in his classroom when she was just 17.

She said he was a teacher she could “have a rant” to.

Levenmouth Academy.
Levenmouth Academy. Image: Kenny Smith/DC Thomson

The girl told GTC Scotland panel members Bryant said he was thinking about kissing her and she told him to go for it.

The affair developed in secret from there.

Once it ended, Pupil A, who had left school by this time, reported it to a former teacher and an investigation was launched.

The then headteacher, Ronnie Ross, suspended Bryant on full pay and escorted him from the building.

Mr Ross later found presents and cards from the girl to the teacher in Bryan’s classroom cupboard.

Full list of allegations against David Bryant

The allegations against Dr Iain Bryant, known as David, were as follows:

Between October 2017 and June 2019 at Levenmouth Academy it is alleged Dr Bryant entered into a relationship with Pupil A, then a pupil at the school, and did:

  • Take Pupil A away from a window and hug her as she was feeling upset
  • Say he was thinking about kissing Pupil A the following day
  • Kiss Pupil A – who at the time was still at school and under the age of 18
  • Engage in an emotional relationship with Pupil A who at the time was still at school and under the age of 18
  • Kiss and touch Pupil A in the technician’s lab
  • Meet with Pupil A and walk dogs
  • Use a mobile phone, a few months later, and contact and contact Pupil A using a code word “Delilah”
  • Meet with Pupil A in a Travelodge and/or other property and engage in sexual activity once she was over 18.

GTC Scotland found all of the allegations against Bryant to be proven.

Panel chairwoman Michelle Farrell said: “The panel have found the teacher has fallen significantly short of the standards expected of a registered teacher and is therefore found unfit to teach.

“The panel must direct that the teacher’s name be removed from the General Teaching Council for Scotland’s register of teachers.”

David Bryant: Downfall of Fife teacher who tried to reinvent himself after affair with schoolgirl

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

Most Read

1
Brian Millar can be seen wielding the hammer in a still from the shop's CCTV. Image: Crown Office.
Pensioner, 70, comes out on top in Dundee shop robbery hammer battle
2
Trend XY owner Ozkan Sayan inside the new Dundee shop. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson.
New Dundee trainers shop offers alternative to Nike and Adidas
3
CR0042662, Laura Devlin, Carnoustie, A National Lottery syndicate from a car garage in Angus arrived at work to discover they had scooped a £1M EuroMillions win in the EuroMillions UK Millionaire Maker draw. Picture shows; the group from GPG Montrose Garage celebrate their win together. Wednesday 3rd May, 2023. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DCThomson
Montrose garage workers celebrate £1m EuroMillions win
4
Heartbreak has turned to joy for Kimberly and Iain. Image: Supplied by Kimberly Adams.
Joy as another hotel saves the day for Fife bride and groom hit by…
2
5
Joanna Cherry
KEZIA DUGDALE: Joanna Cherry is many things but ‘cancelled’ isn’t one of them
9
6
Lewis Capaldi in concert.
Lewis Capaldi to play Dundee show just days before Big Weekend
7
Beath High School in Cowdenbeath
Fife teacher ‘told kids she was asked to buy husband porn, used N-word and…
8
DJ Craig Douris has called it a day after 33 years. Image: Craig Douris
Dundee Fat Sam’s DJ quits after 33 years on the decks
9
The former Sinatra's building on King Street, Dundee. Image: Google Street View
‘Serious concerns’ over state of luxury flats in former Dundee bar
10
Dundee United have rediscovered the bond with their fans. Image: SNS
Jim Goodwin ‘blown away’ as Dundee United boss salutes Arabs for 40-minute St Johnstone…