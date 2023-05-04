Three Perthshire forests and windfarm go on market for £130m in ‘rare’ sale

[[title]] [[text]] [[success]] Email address Sign up

Three Perthshire forests and a wind farm have gone on the market for £130 million.

The neighbouring forests, which can be found in the Tay Valley, cover more than 6,530 hectares of land, according to estate agency Savills.

The sale will be split onto two lots.

Lot one – which includes Griffin Forrest, Ballinloan A Forest and Griffin Windfarm – is on sale for offers over £105m.

The 4,399-hectare space includes Scots pine, dating back to the 1800s, and a range of other trees.

Griffin Windfarm – which has operated since 2012 – boasts 39 turbines that have a capacity of 2.3MW.

Meanwhile, lot two – 1,389-hectare Moness Forest, which mostly consists of 1980s Sitka spruce – is on sale for offers over £25m.

Savills says the sites have good access to national markets due to their proximity to the A9, as well as local ones in Dunkeld and Stirling.

Perthshire has more than 80,000 hectares of forestry and is known by some as “big tree country”.

James Adamson, Savills head of forestry investment, said: “Opportunities of this scale are rare in the UK market.

Forests ‘can offer proven financial returns’

“Coupled with the complementary income from the wind farm, the assets provide an excellent long-term home for capital, with strong income generating potential.

“Forestry is an exciting and established investment asset class and one of the few that offers proven financial returns with true sustainability credentials.”

Savills head of energy Nick Green said: “The rent from the wind farm comprises both an uncapped index linked fixed rent and a rent linked to the performance of the wind farm.

“This attractive predictable income stream balances well with the value created by the biological growth of the forest.”