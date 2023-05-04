Fife charity volunteer receives Coronation Champions Award

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Fife charity volunteer receives Coronation Champions Award

Lucky Ewe treasurer Jill Dawson says it's a 'great honour' to receive the award marking King Charles' coronation

By Michael Alexander
Lucky Ewe volunteer and trustee Jill Dawson is one of 500 volunteers across the UK to receive a Coronation Champions Award to mark the coronation of King Charles. Image: Jill Dawson
A trustee with Fife charity Lucky Ewe is one of 500 volunteers across the UK to receive a Coronation Champions Award to mark the coronation of King Charles.

Jill Dawson, who volunteers as the charity’s treasurer, said it was a “great honour” to receive the award.

The awards were launched by the Royal Voluntary Service, together with Her Majesty The Queen Consort, to recognise volunteers who go the extra mile to improve the lives of others.

King Charles III and The Queen Consort. Image: Hugo Burnand

Jill said: “It is a great honour to receive this award, which I feel I am accepting on behalf of everyone at Lucky Ewe.

“All our volunteers are doing such wonderful work for the community.”

What are the aims of Lucky Ewe?

Established in 2020, Lucky Ewe aims to give people with additional support needs of any kind the chance to experience farming, animal husbandry and food production on a micro dairy sheep farm.

People of all abilities and backgrounds are welcomed, and placements aim to build skills, confidence and experience to help them progress towards employment.

Each week, young people with additional learning support needs or others simply struggling with life in the classroom, visit the charity’s flock of Dairy Sheep at Bonnyton Farm, near Largo.

Arwen Justice, 15, feeds Spongebob the lamb in June 2022. Mhairi Edwards/DCT Media

Being outdoors and mucking in as part of a team gives them the opportunity to forget everything else in their life for a short time and help build confidence.

The tangible benefits to previously suicidal young people recently saw Lucky Ewe chairwoman Joan Brown of Cupar invited to London where she was presented with a prestigious Platinum Award by Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall.

Inspirations behind the charity

In an interview last year with The Courier, Joan explained why she thinks there should be “Lucky Ewes across the country”.

She also revealed how her experiences as a secondary school teacher, and being the mother of a daughter with a learning disability, inspired her to set up the charity.

Towards the end of her career, the now retired Auchmuty High School principal teacher of learning support, who ended up as manager for support and guidance at Cupar’s Elmwood College, studied for a doctorate in post-school transitions for young people with additional support needs in education.

Joan Brown with the Platinum Award from HRH Camilla in 2022

Through her daughter Alana’s experiences, as well as through her own professional life and research, she realised there “still wasn’t enough provision for the less able guys, or the guys with additional support needs or the guys with emotional turmoil in the background”.

This meant they were often “not able to smoothly go on to the next step in life”.

She discovered that businesses would like to take on apprentices who weren’t particularly brilliant and try to give them time to mature and come through.

However, they didn’t have time to do that in a slow and easy way to foster confidence.

It was with all these things in mind that Lucky Ewe was born.

More information about Lucky Ewe

Find out more about Lucky Ewe at the website luckyewe.org.uk

Already a subscriber? Sign in

12

