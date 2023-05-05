Fife family of Reece Rodger offer £10k reward for anyone who can help find missing dad

[[title]] [[text]] [[success]] Email address Sign up

The family of a Fife man who went missing on a camping trip in Perthshire has offered a £10,000 reward to anyone who can help find him.

Reece Rodger was last seen after going fishing and camping with friends near Loch Rannoch on March 18.

Despite a possible sighting around the time of his disappearance, and another the following day, no trace of the 28-year-old has been found.

Now, his family have offered the reward to anyone who has “information and intelligence” that will help bring Reece home.

In a Facebook group set up to support the search, Reece’s family said: “£10,000 reward to anyone who can help find Reece.

‘Let’s come together to bring Reece home’

“The area is remote and vast, with an extremely deep loch.

“The reward will be given if you have information, intelligence that leads us to bring Reece home or if you are able to locate Reece through your searches.

“The police must be notified in the first instance.

“Let’s come together to bring Reece home.”

Paula Airzee, partner of the dad-of-two, also issued an appeal earlier on Friday to the group pleading anyone with specialist equipment or advice to join the search.

Paula says “desperation is an understatement” as she continues to look for Reece.

Paula said: “Anyone with any special advice or equipment, please get in touch to help us in the search to bring Reece home.

“There is water and heavy terrain in the area where Reece went missing.

“If you can help in any way search for Reece, please, please come forward.

‘It’s time to unite’

“Whether you know, like or love Reece, it’s irrelevant. It’s not time to judge, it’s time to unite.”

Reece, originally from Rosyth, was last seen by friends at about 11.30pm on March 18 when it was believed he was heading to bed.

But he was nowhere to be seen the next morning.

Paula, from High Valleyfield, told The Courier last month that a potential sighting of him on the night he was last seen could hold the key to solving the case.

She also said Reece’s phone pinged a mast close to where the man matching his description was seen.

Extensive searches have involved police divers, dog units, helicopters, mountain rescue teams and hundreds of volunteers.

Paula added: “We will never give up until we have the answers as to why you aren’t here with us today.

“I know you, I like you, I love you. Most of all you complete me, and our family.”

Anyone with information is urged to contact 101, quoting reference number 1348 of Sunday March 19.