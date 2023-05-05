Fife family of Reece Rodger offer £10k reward for anyone who can help find missing dad

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Fife

Fife family of Reece Rodger offer £10k reward for anyone who can help find missing dad

The family of the missing dad-of-two have issued the reward for anyone who has information that can help find Reece, who went missing on a Perthshire camping trip.

By Chloe Burrell
Paula Airzee, partner of missing Fife man Reece Rodger. Image: Kenny Smith/DC Thomson
Paula Airzee, partner of missing Fife man Reece Rodger, with an appeal poster. Image: Kenny Smith/DC Thomson

The family of a Fife man who went missing on a camping trip in Perthshire has offered a £10,000 reward to anyone who can help find him.

Reece Rodger was last seen after going fishing and camping with friends near Loch Rannoch on March 18.

Despite a possible sighting around the time of his disappearance, and another the following day, no trace of the 28-year-old has been found.

Now, his family have offered the reward to anyone who has “information and intelligence” that will help bring Reece home.

In a Facebook group set up to support the search, Reece’s family said: “£10,000 reward to anyone who can help find Reece.

‘Let’s come together to bring Reece home’

“The area is remote and vast, with an extremely deep loch.

“The reward will be given if you have information, intelligence that leads us to bring Reece home or if you are able to locate Reece through your searches.

“The police must be notified in the first instance.

“Let’s come together to bring Reece home.”

Paula Airzee, partner of the dad-of-two, also issued an appeal earlier on Friday to the group pleading anyone with specialist equipment or advice to join the search.

Paula says “desperation is an understatement” as she continues to look for Reece.

Reece and Paula. Image: Paula Airzee

Paula said: “Anyone with any special advice or equipment, please get in touch to help us in the search to bring Reece home.

“There is water and heavy terrain in the area where Reece went missing.

“If you can help in any way search for Reece, please, please come forward.

‘It’s time to unite’

“Whether you know, like or love Reece, it’s irrelevant. It’s not time to judge, it’s time to unite.”

Reece, originally from Rosyth, was last seen by friends at about 11.30pm on March 18 when it was believed he was heading to bed.

But he was nowhere to be seen the next morning.

Paula, from High Valleyfield, told The Courier last month that a potential sighting of him on the night he was last seen could hold the key to solving the case.

She also said Reece’s phone pinged a mast close to where the man matching his description was seen.

Police and volunteers searching for Reece Rodger. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson

Extensive searches have involved police divers, dog units, helicopters, mountain rescue teams and hundreds of volunteers.

Paula added: “We will never give up until we have the answers as to why you aren’t here with us today.

“I know you, I like you, I love you. Most of all you complete me, and our family.”

Anyone with information is urged to contact 101, quoting reference number 1348 of Sunday March 19.

