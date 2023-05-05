Fife pharmacy installs lifeline defibrillators after firefighters race round with theirs during ‘heart attack’ drama

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Fife pharmacy installs lifeline defibrillators after firefighters race round with theirs during ‘heart attack’ drama

Allison Slater, 57, suffered a suspected heart attack in March, two months after a six-year-old boy almost died of an asthma attack at the pharmacy.

By Claire Warrender
Allison Slater (57) with the defibrillator at Cadham Health Centre. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson.
Allison Slater (57) with the defibrillator at Cadham Health Centre. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson.

A Fife pharmacist has invested in two community defibrillators after twice having to borrow one during potential life or death emergencies.

Firefighters raced to Cadham Pharmacy in Glenrothes with their defib when 57-year-old Allison Slater suffered a suspected heart attack earlier this year.

And a local health centre stepped in with theirs when a six-year-old boy nearly died of an asthma attack in January.

Allison with Bernadette Brown from Cadham Pharmacy. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson

Both patients were rushed to hospital under blue lights after pharmacist Bernadette Brown called 999.

And while the defibrillators were not used in either case, the seriousness of the incidents prompted Bernadette to begin fundraising for her own.

One is now based at the pharmacy at Cadham Centre, and the other is at the Brighter Futures Health Hub in Peploe Drive.

Allison said the move had given her peace of mind.

She said: “It’s the best thing she could have done for the community.”

Firefighters came running with defibrillator

Allison, who lives near the pharmacy in Glenrothes, sought advice from Bernadette when she experienced back pain and breathlessness in March.

The hotel receptionist had suffered similar symptoms during a heart attack in 2017 and had a stent put in.

Anyone can use the defibrillator, which is on the wall outside Cadham Pharmacy.
Anyone can use the Glenrothes defibrillator, which is on the wall outside Cadham Pharmacy. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson.

However, she was shocked when the pharmacist told her she thought she was having a second one.

“Bernie phoned an ambulance because she didn’t like the look of me. I was very pale,” she said.

“Then she phoned the fire station round the corner and they came running with their defibrillator.

“I turned out to be ok but it was very scary at the time.”

Allison said that while the firefighters were only two minutes away, the wait felt like a lot longer.

“That’s when Bernie said she should get her own defibrillator,” she added.

‘Scary situation’ as boy nearly died

Bernadette revealed Allison’s experience came just weeks after she called an ambulance for a seriously ill child.

“It was a very dangerous and scary situation and the boy nearly died,” she said.

“We had to borrow a defibrillator from North Glen Health Centre and we were very fortunate the ambulance arrived before we needed to use it.

“Having our own will save precious minutes if a similar situation ever arises.”

Each defibrillator costs £700 and Cadham Pharmacy received donations from St John’s Ambulance and Glenrothes Rotary Club.

The defibrillator outside Brighter Future Health Hub. From left, Brian Johnston from Glenrothes Rotary, Ewen MacDonald from St John's Ambulance, Ewan McLean from MPH Group and Rose Duncan from Brighter Futures Health Hub. I
The Glenrothes defibrillator outside Brighter Future Health Hub. From left, Brian Johnston from Glenrothes Rotary, Ewen MacDonald from St John’s Ambulance, Ewan McLean from MPH Group and Rose Duncan from Brighter Futures Health Hub. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson

MPH Plumbing and Heating also contributed.

Bernadette now plans to hold community training sessions at the pharmacy with St John’s Ambulance volunteers.

She said: “I’m delighted to be able to offer this to the community.

“Hopefully it will be a lifeline during a cardiac or asthma emergency.

