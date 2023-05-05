Fife pharmacy installs lifeline defibrillators after firefighters race round with theirs during ‘heart attack’ drama

[[title]] [[text]] [[success]] Email address Sign up

A Fife pharmacist has invested in two community defibrillators after twice having to borrow one during potential life or death emergencies.

Firefighters raced to Cadham Pharmacy in Glenrothes with their defib when 57-year-old Allison Slater suffered a suspected heart attack earlier this year.

And a local health centre stepped in with theirs when a six-year-old boy nearly died of an asthma attack in January.

Both patients were rushed to hospital under blue lights after pharmacist Bernadette Brown called 999.

And while the defibrillators were not used in either case, the seriousness of the incidents prompted Bernadette to begin fundraising for her own.

One is now based at the pharmacy at Cadham Centre, and the other is at the Brighter Futures Health Hub in Peploe Drive.

Allison said the move had given her peace of mind.

She said: “It’s the best thing she could have done for the community.”

Firefighters came running with defibrillator

Allison, who lives near the pharmacy in Glenrothes, sought advice from Bernadette when she experienced back pain and breathlessness in March.

The hotel receptionist had suffered similar symptoms during a heart attack in 2017 and had a stent put in.

However, she was shocked when the pharmacist told her she thought she was having a second one.

“Bernie phoned an ambulance because she didn’t like the look of me. I was very pale,” she said.

“Then she phoned the fire station round the corner and they came running with their defibrillator.

“I turned out to be ok but it was very scary at the time.”

Allison said that while the firefighters were only two minutes away, the wait felt like a lot longer.

“That’s when Bernie said she should get her own defibrillator,” she added.

‘Scary situation’ as boy nearly died

Bernadette revealed Allison’s experience came just weeks after she called an ambulance for a seriously ill child.

“It was a very dangerous and scary situation and the boy nearly died,” she said.

“We had to borrow a defibrillator from North Glen Health Centre and we were very fortunate the ambulance arrived before we needed to use it.

“Having our own will save precious minutes if a similar situation ever arises.”

Each defibrillator costs £700 and Cadham Pharmacy received donations from St John’s Ambulance and Glenrothes Rotary Club.

MPH Plumbing and Heating also contributed.

Bernadette now plans to hold community training sessions at the pharmacy with St John’s Ambulance volunteers.

She said: “I’m delighted to be able to offer this to the community.

“Hopefully it will be a lifeline during a cardiac or asthma emergency.