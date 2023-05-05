Could Glenn Middleton come back to haunt St Johnstone? Jim Goodwin hails Dundee United man with ‘a goal in his locker’

[[title]] [[text]] [[success]] Email address Sign up

Jim Goodwin is relishing the opportunity to call upon the “pace and intelligence” of Glenn Middleton following the Dundee United star’s return to fitness.

Middleton, 23, is expected to take a place among the substitutes when the Tangerines travel to his former club, St Johnstone, on Saturday afternoon.

Should he be involved, it would herald a first appearance since February 25. The ex-Rangers and Norwich man has not played a single minute under Goodwin.

Nevertheless, the Irishman is buoyed by Middleton’s availability.

“When I came in, I spoke about us lacking a bit of pace at the top end of the pitch,” recalled Goodwin.

“That’s why we’ve moved Aziz Behich higher on that side and Ilmari Niskanen has come in on the other side. That has worked a treat in the last three games.

“They have added pace on either side — and getting Glenn (Middleton) involved helps that too because. He’s quick.

“Glenn isn’t an out-and-out wide player. He can play off the main striker or sometimes in the pocket from the side. He’s got pace, is intelligent and has a goal in his locker. We’re delighted to have him available.”

Super-sub

Middleton boasts five goals and two assists from 31 appearances this term, underlining his threat in the final third.

However, Goodwin has vowed not to rush his recovery, suggesting that he will initially be utilised as an impactful option from the bench.

“Glenn joined back in with full contact training at the start of the week and has come through it well,” confirmed Goodwin. “He’s going to give us another option for Saturday.

“The team has been picking itself because we’re on a good run and the boys have been performing well.

“Glenn will understand that and getting him back for the first game after the split was the plan. We didn’t rush him. We wanted to make sure he got back and, when he did, then he would be back to stay.

“He will be a good option for me off the bench but, you never know, he might start (games) before the season ends.”