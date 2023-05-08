Dog pulled to safety after being cut off by rising tide at Kirkcaldy beauty spot

[[title]] [[text]] [[success]] Email address Sign up

A dog has been plucked to safety after becoming stranded by rising tides at a Kirkcaldy beauty spot.

Kinghorn lifeboat crew swung into action on Sunday afternoon after reports that the errant canine had become trapped close to Ravenscraig Park.

The alarm was raised after the pet had become cut off from safety between a wall and the incoming tide.

However, crew members using their smaller inshore vessel managed to locate the dog following a search of the coastline.

Moments later a crew member was spotted wading to the stranded pooch before securing it and carrying back to the lifeboat waiting offshore.

The dog was then taken back to the harbour at Kirkcaldy to be reunited with it much relieved owner.

Neil Chalmers, from Kinghorn RNLI told The Courier: “The station received the alert at 3.35pm of a dog cut off by the tide at the foot of a wall at Ravenscraig Park, near Kirkcaldy.

“The crew were immediately launched and despite poor conditions and a large swell in the area managed to reach the location just minutes later.

“Thankfully, despite the unpredictable conditions, the crew were able to get close into shore and located the dog in a sheltered spot.

“Crew member, Ralph Johnston then waded to the shore before securing the animal.

“The dog was then brought on board the Lifeboat and taken to Kirkcaldy harbour.

“Once there crew members were pleased to reunite the dog with a very relieved owner.

“Credit must be given to the crew who had to work in poor visibility during the rescue.

“Crew members did well navigating safely to, from and on scene in what were difficult and testing weather conditions.”