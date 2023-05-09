Fife Council to spray-paint dog poo white in clean-up campaign

[[title]] [[text]] [[success]] Email address Sign up

Fife Council is set to spray-paint dog poo white in Leslie in a bid to highlight and reduce fouling.

The council’s Street Cleansing group will be using an environmentally friendly spray to colour feces over the month of May.

In the awareness initiative, which started today, dog owners will be encouraged to ‘Clean It Up’ and will be urged to prevent dog fouling in the community.

The dog waste will be sprayed with a chalk-based paint and will be uplifted within 24 hours.

The safer communities team have been working with pupils at Leslie Primary School as part of the Don’t Rubbish Fife appeal to educate on the issue.

As part of the campaign, students have been making dog waste dispensers out of plastic bottles and creating posters to motivate owners to dispose of the waste responsibly.

Councillor Jan Wincott, Fife Council’s environment spokesperson, said: “Dog fouling is damaging to our communities and our environment.

“Most dog owners are engaged and motivated to pick up after their pets. This campaign will target the few individuals who do not properly dispose of dog fouling and urge them to take pride in their community.”

Dog owners will be reminded that waste can be disposed of in any general bin and household blue bins.

Not picking up after a pet can result in an £80 fine.

The Courier reported in March that 19 fines were issued for leaving dog poo in Fife last year from Kincardine to Auchtermuchty – but only seven were paid.

Data also showed that 126 fixed penalty notices have been issued in the last five years, but only 56 were paid.

Across Tayside, similarly low numbers were found.

Neighbouring Dundee City Council issued 10 fines last year but only received three payments.

In Perth and Kinross, five fixed penalty notices were dished out but only one was paid, while in Angus 16 charges were issued and seven payments collected.

Dog fouling in Fife can be reported online.