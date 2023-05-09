Fife Council to spray-paint dog poo white in clean-up campaign

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Fife

Fife Council to spray-paint dog poo white in clean-up campaign

Fife Council's Street Cleansing group will be spray-painting dog fouling in Leslie bright white as part of a new campaign.

By Chloe Burrell
Jim Peebles, street cleansing operative. Image: Fife Council
Jim Peebles, street cleansing operative. Image: Fife Council

Fife Council is set to spray-paint dog poo white in Leslie in a bid to highlight and reduce fouling.

The council’s Street Cleansing group will be using an environmentally friendly spray to colour feces over the month of May.

In the awareness initiative, which started today, dog owners will be encouraged to ‘Clean It Up’ and will be urged to prevent dog fouling in the community.

The dog waste will be sprayed with a chalk-based paint and will be uplifted within 24 hours.

The safer communities team have been working with pupils at Leslie Primary School as part of the Don’t Rubbish Fife appeal to educate on the issue.

Fife Council to spray the town white

As part of the campaign, students have been making dog waste dispensers out of plastic bottles and creating posters to motivate owners to dispose of the waste responsibly.

Councillor Jan Wincott, Fife Council’s environment spokesperson, said: “Dog fouling is damaging to our communities and our environment.

“Most dog owners are engaged and motivated to pick up after their pets. This campaign will target the few individuals who do not properly dispose of dog fouling and urge them to take pride in their community.”

Dog owners will be reminded that waste can be disposed of in any general bin and household blue bins.

‘Damaging to our environment’

Not picking up after a pet can result in an £80 fine.

The Courier reported in March that 19 fines were issued for leaving dog poo in Fife last year from Kincardine to Auchtermuchty – but only seven were paid.

Data also showed that 126 fixed penalty notices have been issued in the last five years, but only 56 were paid.

Across Tayside, similarly low numbers were found.

Neighbouring Dundee City Council issued 10 fines last year but only received three payments.

In Perth and Kinross, five fixed penalty notices were dished out but only one was paid, while in Angus 16 charges were issued and seven payments collected.

Dog fouling in Fife can be reported online.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

Most Read

1
Katie Cronin. Image: Facebook.
Dundee woman wrecks motoring career after drink-drive in Perth
2
Dawid Chowaniak performed his stunt on the A92 in Fife.
Desperate Fife dad reversed up slip road to avoid A92 queues
3
John Bullough at SCAA's headquarters in Perth.
John Bullough tributes paid as Perth businessman and founder of Scotland’s Charity Air Ambulance…
4
Isla will join Blackpool Pleasure Beach's Junior Board of Directors this summer. Image: Supplied/Blackpool Pleasure Beach
Angus teen lands dream job to shape future of Blackpool Pleasure Beach
5
Brechin mum Tracey Stather captured the unwelcome visitors on video. Image: Paul Reid
Video captures Angus mum’s three-month battle with rats in her kitchen
6
Horsey Reach sits on a bend of the River Tay in Stanley. Image: Verdala.
The amazing Perthshire home with Scotland’s ‘best river view’
7
A badly damaged Fiat 500 Abarth still sits outside the dealership. Image: DC Thomson
Man arrested after car ‘left roundabout and crashed into motors’ at Dundee dealership
8
How signs showing the LEZ in Dock Street, beside Malmaison could look.
Revealed: How Dundee’s Low Emission Zone could look in 14 images
9
How Perth Museum will look when it is completed. Image: Perth and Kinross Council.
Perth Museum cafe to offer ‘exceptional’ food and drink
10
Raphaëlle Bas and Florence Penelle (both from Paris, France) enjjoy the beer festival at North Inch, Perth. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson
Perth Beer Festival: Best pictures as hundreds enjoy 10th year of event

Conversation

[[title_reg]]

Please enter the name you would like to appear on your comments. (It doesn’t have to be your real name - but nothing rude please, we are a polite bunch!) Use a combination of eight or more characters that includes an upper and lower case character, and a number.

By registering with [[site_name]] you agree to our Terms and Conditions and our Privacy Policy

Or sign up with

Facebook Google

[[content_reg_complete]]

[[title_login]]

Or login with

Facebook Google

Forgotten your password?

[[title]]