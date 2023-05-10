Concern grows for girl, 16, missing from Kirkcaldy

[[title]] [[text]] [[success]] Email address Sign up

Concern is growing for a missing 16-year-old who was last seen in Kirkcaldy on Monday.

Chloe Ramage was last seen in the Saladin Street area of Kirkcaldy around 1pm on May 8.

She is described as around 5ft 2in tall, with long brown hair which is blonde at the front.

The 16-year-old was wearing light grey jogging bottoms, a white top and distinctive white Converse shoes with a black heel and orange front sole.

Police are now appealing for anyone who may have seen Chloe, or know of her whereabouts, to come forward.

Police appeal

Sergeant Duncan Thompson said: “Chloe is just 16-years-old and we are becoming increasingly concerned for her welfare.

“Anyone who thinks they may have seen Chloe or knows of her whereabouts, please let us know.

“Chloe, if you see this, please get in touch with police.”

Anyone with information is urged to contact 101 quoting reference 2032 of 8 May, 2023