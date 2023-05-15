Kincardine Bridge roadworks start as part of major £17m demolition project

[[title]] [[text]] [[success]] Email address Sign up

Roadworks are getting under way on the Kincardine Bridge as part of a major £17 million demolition project.

Part of the Fife crossing needs to be demolished and replaced.

Construction work is expected to take between 18 months and two years to complete.

Throughout this month, contractor Balfour Beatty is setting up compound areas around Higgins Neuk – which will form the base for the project.

As a result, lane closures will be in place from Monday for three weeks to allow for the compounds to be set up.

What restrictions will be in place?

Off-peak lane closure will be in place on weekdays between 9.30am and 3pm.

This will impact traffic on the southbound side of the bridge towards Higgins Neuk roundabout for three weeks.

Craig Hunter, Balfour Beatty project manager, says he aims to “minimise the impact” on road users.

He said: “It’s great to get this project under way.

“The first activity that people will start seeing is the creation of a site compound close to the bridge to ensure the smooth, safe running of this major project.

“A core objective of the project is to minimise the impact to road users which is why a temporary bridge will be built later this year adjacent to the part of the bridge that needs to be replaced to maintain the traffic flow throughout the construction.

“While the programme is designed to limit the use of traffic management and therefore disruption, to create the dedicated site access we do require off-peak lane closures for a period of three weeks.

“Once in place, this route will facilitate safe, easy access for site traffic, reducing the need for ongoing restrictions.”