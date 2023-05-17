Fife Teenager charged in connection with fire in Kirkcaldy Victoria Hospital toilet Emergency services were called to the scene shortly before 9pm on Tuesday. By Laura Devlin May 17 2023, 7.08am Share Teenager charged in connection with fire in Kirkcaldy Victoria Hospital toilet Share via Facebook Twitter Linkedin Whatsapp Messenger Email Post link https://www.thecourier.co.uk/fp/news/fife/4398199/victoria-hospital-fire-toilet-block/ Copy Link 1 comment Victoria Hospital in Kirkcaldy. Image: Kenny Smith [[intro]] [[title]] [[text]] [[button_text]] [[outro]]
