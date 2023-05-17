5 Dundee, Fife, Angus and Perthshire homes with the wow factor

Looking for a home that makes you feel special? Somewhere that will impress anyone who comes to visit? Then check out our top 5 homes with the wow factor.

Callander

This wonderful turreted country mansion was originally built as a wealthy Victorian era family’s holiday home.

The Passhouse sits just outside the town of Callander and a short distance from Loch Lubnaig.

Built in 1892 and occupying a commanding position above the Perthshire town, it sits on the edge of the River Garbh Uisge and close to the Falls of Leny.

Best of all, it has its own bridge across the river into the woodland beyond.

The Passhouse has six bedrooms and four reception rooms, all of which are built with grand proportions and period details.

The ground floor has a drawing room, living room, dining room, kitchen and two bedrooms. On the first floor is another living room, another kitchen and four bedrooms. The turret contains a living room at second floor level and there are stairs to the roof terrace, which offers outstanding views.

The grounds extend to around two acres and have featured in Scotland’s Garden Scheme.

The Passhouse is on sale for o/o £840,000.

Kingennie

Grayling is a luxury detached villa in the Forbes of Kingenne resort. Located in the Angus countryside a few miles from Dundee, it’s in an ideal spot.

The four bedroom villa overlooks the loch that forms the resort’s centrepiece. The most impressive space is the stunning living room, which is double height and has a full wall of glass.

On the ground floor is the magnificent living room, a dining room, open-plan kitchen/family room, sunroom and an en suite bedroom. Upstairs are three more bedrooms including an en suite master.

The detached double garage has power, light, and its own WC. Forbes of Kingennie’s popular bar and restaurant is just a short stroll away.

Grayling, 3 Osprey Place, Kingennie is on sale for o/o £575,000.

Aberfeldy

This handsome house in Aberfeldy is in an enviable position just a stone’s throw from General Wade’s bridge over the River Tay.

Occupying one corner of a divided Victorian villa, it has beautiful views over the Highland Perthshire landscape.

With only two bedrooms it isn’t huge but it has an abundance of grandeur.

Timber panelling, ornate cornices and bay windows are just a few of its wonderful original features.

The twin-aspect living room has a huge bay window, another window to the side and a beautiful marble fireplace with carved timber surround.

Upstairs, the en suite principal bedroom also has a bay window with wonderful views. The second bedroom enjoys a scenic outlook over woods and hills.

Outside there are well maintained communal grounds and private parking.

Taybridge Road, Aberfeldy is on sale for o/o £350,000.

Dundee

Located on Blackness Road, this detached house is in the heart of Dundee’s West End.

With five bedrooms it has plenty of space for large families. It’s been stunningly upgraded, with high end finishings giving it a luxury touch.

One of the highlights is the master bedroom, where there’s a stunning freestanding bathtub with views to the Tay.

The ground floor has a living room with balcony, conservatory, kitchen and three bedrooms. Upstairs are two more bedrooms, both with en suite bathrooms. In addition to an en suite, the principal bedroom also has a large dressing room.

The home’s interior quality and its fine Tay views really do give it the wow factor.

396a Blackness Road is on sale for o/o £500,000.

Newburgh

This Fife house is tired inside and needs a lot of upgrading. So what gives it the wow factor? For a start, it’s a handsome Victorian villa with stone walls, nice proportions and bay windows.

Then there’s the views. Sat on an elevated site in Newburgh it has a terrific outlook across the River Tay.

Finally there’s the price. This four bedroom home is on sale for offers over £199,995. That’s outstanding value for a four bedroom semi-detached Victorian villa with excellent Tay views.

Move the same house in the same condition a few miles downriver to Newport or Wormit and you’d be looking at paying at least double that amount.

Monkswell Road, Newburgh is on sale for o/o £199,995.