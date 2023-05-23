Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark.
Demolition of gutted Methil nightclub building could take up to three months

Two 13-year-old boys have been charged in connection with the fire that destroyed the former nightclub.

By Neil Henderson
An aerial shot of the of the gutted former Maxwell's bar in Methil Image: Fife Council
An aerial shot of the of the gutted former Maxwell's bar in Methil Image: Fife Council

Demolition of the fire-ravaged former nightclub in Methil could take up to three months to complete.

Preparation work has already started on the derelict site in Wellesley Road, which was destroyed in a blaze this month.

The property is to be torn down after the gutted building was declared unsafe.

Crews fought for several hours to bring the blaze under control, with police saying the fire was started deliberately.

Smoke from the blaze was visible from across the Firth of Forth in Edinburgh.

Smoke and flames shoot through the roof of the building
The former nightclub in Methil was gutted in the blaze. Image: D Archer.

Two 13-year-old boys have since been charged in connection with the fire.

Now, Fife Council has said that, due to the close proximity of the building to neighbouring properties, demolition will prove “complex and challenging”.

Demolition firm Safedem estimates the work could take 10 to 12 weeks to complete.

People watch the fire crews at the scene
Fire crews battled for several hours to bring the blaze under control. Image: Vipin Paul Thankappan.

Six nearby properties were evacuated following the Methil fire, with a number of people being supported by friends and family or in temporary accommodation until the former Maxwell’s Bar building can be demolished.

Demolition of former Maxwell’s Bar in Methil could take 12 weeks

Convener of the council’s Levenmouth Area Committee Colin Davidson said he is angry and disappointed at the impact one senseless act has had on the local community.

“Safety has to be our first concern here but it’s beyond frustrating that this mindless act of vandalism is causing people to be displaced from the comfort of their own homes for weeks while this vital demolition work is carried out.

Councillor Colin Davidson at the scene after the fire was put out. Image: Kenny Smith/DC Thomson.
Councillor Colin Davidson. Image: Kenny Smith/DC Thomson.

“We contacted those residents affected over the weekend to let them know work is starting and to give them an opportunity to access their properties for a controlled time to collect any belongings they may need over the coming weeks.

“Our housing officers are also providing direct support at this time.

“Businesses currently closed have also been contacted directly and support is being offered through Business Gateway while trading is affected.

“I know the community will pull together as they always do in times of crisis to help and support those affected.”

