Two boys, 13, charged after fire at abandoned Methil nightclub

Two 13-year-old boys have been charged in connection with a fire at an abandoned nightclub in Methil.

Locals were evacuated after the blaze in the former Maxwell’s bar on Wellesley Road on Sunday afternoon.

Huge plumes of smoke were visible from as far as Kirkcaldy, with fire, police and ambulance units all descending on the scene.

The two teens have now been charged in connection with the fire.

Officers say a report will be sent to the relevant authorities as they continue to follow positive lines of inquiry.

The gutted building is to be demolished due to safety concerns.

Fife Council confirmed the building will remain cordoned off and secured until it is torn down.

Some businesses in the area were closed on Monday following the blaze, but most reopened on Tuesday.

‘Positive lines of inquiry’ after Methil fire

A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “Two 13-year-old boys have been charged in connection with a wilful fire in Methil.

“The incident happened around 2.30pm on Sunday on Wellesley Road.

“A report will be sent to the relevant authorities.

“Officers continue to follow positive lines of inquiry.”