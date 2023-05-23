Fife schoolgirl, 7, to undergo brain surgery weeks after UFC president Dana White gave £10k towards treatment

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark.
Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Fife

Fife schoolgirl, 7, to undergo brain surgery weeks after UFC president Dana White gave £10k towards treatment

Myla Ray - daughter of former UFC fighter Stevie Ray - has a severe form of epilepsy and sometimes suffers dozens of seizures in a day.

By Poppy Watson
UFC president Dana White donated £10,000 to support the cost of Myla Ray's brain surgery. Image: PA/Stevie Ray

A Fife schoolgirl is set to undergo a potentially life-saving brain operation just weeks after the president of UFC donated £10,000 towards her treatment.

Myla Ray, 7, from Kirkcaldy – daughter of former UFC fighter Stevie Ray – has a severe form of epilepsy and sometimes suffers dozens of seizures in a day.

Without the urgent surgery, which will take place at the Royal Hospital for Children and Young People in Edinburgh on Wednesday, doctors have warned she could die in her sleep.

It comes after Stevie and his wife Natalie set up a £100,000 fundraiser to have the operation done privately.

GoFundMe raises more than £118,000 for operation

UFC chief Dana White – who has an estimated net worth of $500 million – was among those who supported the cause.

The family said they were “overwhelmed” when they raised more than £118,000 in less than two days.

Myla was placed in a coma after a fit of seizures in 2020. Image: Stevie Ray.

They had hoped this would pay for private medical treatment, but Stevie says soon after the fundraiser closed, the NHS offered to bring the date of Myla’s surgery forward from November to May.

After consulting with a private medical team in London, who said they would struggle to perform the operation any sooner, it was decided that surgery on the NHS was the best decision for Myla.

Stevie and Natalie – who have three other children – have since offered to refund everyone who contributed to the fundraiser.

But those who donated have urged the family to use the money to cover the cost of any potential future treatments, or on a holiday for Myla.

Stevie says it is a “weird situation” and they are still trying to decide what to do.

‘Lots of things could go wrong – it is pretty scary’

Myla suffers from frontal lobe epilepsy – which has seen her suffer thousands of seizures since she was first diagnosed in 2019.

She was even placed into an induced coma in March 2020, when she took more than 700 fits in a day.

Ahead of her operation, Stevie told The Courier: “The surgery is close to the motor part of her brain and if any part of that starts bleeding or gets damaged, Myla will become paralysed.

“There is also obviously a chance of death because they are working on her brain.

“It is pretty scary.”

Myla’s family have been told there is a 50-60% chance that the six-hour operation will cure her.

Stevie and Myla. Image: Stevie Ray.

Stevie, 33, said: “We are obviously hoping that it goes well.

“To be honest I am just blocking it out a little bit.

“I can’t control what happens, I have put my faith into the people that know what they are doing.

“They have done it before – they are the specialists.

“I am trying to stay positive, but the negatives and the anxieties do creep in a little bit.”

Myla will spend five days recovering in hospital following the operation and it is hoped her skull will heal fully within six months.

Stevie has been professionally fighting since 2010. Image: SNS.

Stevie who competes in the PFL, has been professionally fighting in mixed martial arts since 2010.

He is currently at training camp in Bathgate as he prepares to compete in the second fight of the PFL Million Dollar Tournament next month.

He narrowly missed out on the $1 million prize last November when he was knocked out of the lightweight championship finals in New York.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

Editor's Picks