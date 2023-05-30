Bell Baxter High School pupil wins £3000 for The Sunshine Kitchen

[[title]] [[text]] [[success]] Email address Sign up

Bell Baxter High School pupil Fergus Cameron led his team to success by securing £3,000 for his selected charity project The Sunshine Kitchen.

The money came from The Wood Foundation, through the Youth and Philanthropy Initiative (YPI).

In securing this award, Fergus spent time visiting the charity’s garden at Craigtoun Country Park where produce is grown, and also the kitchen where the team develops food products.

Fergus produced a winning presentation and a video which was then presented to the judges.

What does The Sunshine Kitchen do?

The Sunshine Kitchen provides work opportunities for young adults with additional support needs.

They are involved in all aspects of seasonal food production, developing quality food products which are then sold at markets and community events.

The Sunshine Kitchen’s project co-ordinator, Gayle Nelson said: ‘It was fantastic to be chosen by Fergus and his team and we very much enjoyed working with him throughout this process.

“We are delighted that he has won this award through his efforts, which will provide much needed funds for our project.”

Over £6 million of charitable giving

Since YPI was introduced to Scotland in 2008 by The Wood Foundation, the programme has engaged more than 20,000 young people who have taken responsibility for stewarding over £6m of charitable giving.

YPI is the biggest independent initiative being delivered within Scottish education.

Executive chairman Sir Ian Wood said: “Congratulations on securing your YPI award.

“Working with youngsters and helping them to understand the important work you do is a vital way of getting them involved in their communities and doing more throughout their lives.

“We hope these funds, and the awareness raised through this process, will support the work you are doing for people in your community.

“We at The Wood Foundation are very proud of YPI.

“Thank you for your involvement.”

The Sunshine Kitchen will use the funds to cover running costs including staffing, premises rental and equipment.