Bell Baxter High School pupil wins £3000 for The Sunshine Kitchen

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark.
Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Fife

Bell Baxter High School pupil wins £3000 for The Sunshine Kitchen

Fergus Cameron spent time visiting the charity’s garden, securing £3,000 from The Wood Foundation through the Youth and Philanthropy Initiative (YPI)

By Michael Alexander
Fergus Cameron. Image: The Sunshine Kitchen
Fergus Cameron. Image: The Sunshine Kitchen

Bell Baxter High School pupil Fergus Cameron led his team to success by securing £3,000 for his selected charity project The Sunshine Kitchen.

The money came from The Wood Foundation, through the Youth and Philanthropy Initiative (YPI).

In securing this award, Fergus spent time visiting the charity’s garden at Craigtoun Country Park where produce is grown, and also the kitchen where the team develops food products.

Fergus produced a winning presentation and a video which was then presented to the judges.

What does The Sunshine Kitchen do?

The Sunshine Kitchen provides work opportunities for young adults with additional support needs.

Team member Julia Stadnik making Cullen Skink. Image: The Sunshine Kitchen

They are involved in all aspects of seasonal food production, developing quality food products which are then sold at markets and community events.

The Sunshine Kitchen’s project co-ordinator, Gayle Nelson said: ‘It was fantastic to be chosen by Fergus and his team and we very much enjoyed working with him throughout this process.

“We are delighted that he has won this award through his efforts, which will provide much needed funds for our project.”

Over £6 million of charitable giving

Since YPI was introduced to Scotland in 2008 by The Wood Foundation, the programme has engaged more than 20,000 young people who have taken responsibility for stewarding over £6m of charitable giving.

YPI is the biggest independent initiative being delivered within Scottish education.

Executive chairman Sir Ian Wood said: “Congratulations on securing your YPI award.

Sir Ian Wood.

“Working with youngsters and helping them to understand the important work you do is a vital way of getting them involved in their communities and doing more throughout their lives.

“We hope these funds, and the awareness raised through this process, will support the work you are doing for people in your community.

“We at The Wood Foundation are very proud of YPI.

“Thank you for your involvement.”

The Sunshine Kitchen will use the funds to cover running costs including staffing, premises rental and equipment.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

Editor's Picks

Conversation

[[title_reg]]

Please enter the name you would like to appear on your comments. (It doesn’t have to be your real name - but nothing rude please, we are a polite bunch!) Use a combination of eight or more characters that includes an upper and lower case character, and a number.

By registering with [[site_name]] you agree to our Terms and Conditions and our Privacy Policy

Or sign up with

Facebook Google

[[content_reg_complete]]

[[title_login]]

Or login with

Facebook Google

Forgotten your password?

[[title]]