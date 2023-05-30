Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark.
Rugby legend Doddie Weir cut into Perth farmer’s field in bid to raise £10,000

Farmer Crawford Niven has created a unique 1,500 metre long walk into a field of rye grass

By Neil Henderson
Perthshire farmer, Crawford Niven, has cut a 1.5km outline of Scottish rugby legend Doddie Weir into his field. Image: Gloagburn Farm.
Perthshire farmer, Crawford Niven, has cut a 1.5km outline of Scottish rugby legend Doddie Weir into his field. Image: Gloagburn Farm.

A Perthshire farmer has carved a unique image of Scottish rugby legend Doddie Weir into his field in a bid to raise £10,000 for charity.

A 1.5km long path has been cut through crops in the shape of the sporting hero on Gloagburn Farm in Tibbermore.

Its design and concept is the brainchild of Crawford Niven, who works on the farm with his father Ian.

The outline depicts Weir being held aloft by teammates during a line out as he attempts to claim the ball.

Image cut into field of rye grass

Now visitors will be able to take a 20 minute stroll along the outline cut into five foot high rye grass.

Doddie Weir was capped 61 times for Scotland. Image: Coloursport/Shutterstock

The aim is to raise £10,000 in support MND Scotland charity the late rugby union star’s My Name’5 Doddie Foundation.

Weir was capped 61 times for Scotland and was one of Rugby’s most recognised stars.

He was diagnosed with motor neuron disease (MND) in 2016.

The rare condition progressively damages parts of the nervous system which leads to muscle weakness often with visible wasting.

Doddie Wei receiving an honorary degree by Abertay University in Dundee in 2022. Image; Alan Richardson.

Despite his illness his foundation raised around £8m before Weir finally lost his fight passing away in 2022 at the age of 52.

Speaking of the new farm fixture, Crawford said: “We have drawn a 1,500 metre image of Doddie Weir into our field or rye.

“Doddie Weir was a giant of a man not only in height but also in character and was brought up on a farm in the boarders.”

“This idea was thought up about a year ago to try and do something for a fellow farmer and for a fellow Scotsman.

‘A fellow farmer and a fellow Scotsman’

“So we came up with the image of Doddie being hoisted up like a ‘mad giraffe’ as [commentator] Bill McLaren used to say.

“Unfortunately between now and then Doddie passed away after six years with the disease.

The Doddie Weir field as seen from the air. Image: Gloagburn Farm.

“The free Doddie walk open on June 5 and we ask only two things – that people book a ticket online and that make a donation either to the charity or here in an honesty box.

“Hopefully we’ll be able to raise a few quid.”

Tickets – here’s how you can get yours

Visitors will be able to access the walk from June 5 at Gloagburn Farm, Tibbermore, Perth. PH1 1QL.

Free tickets for the walk can be booked online.

Crawford also has a YouTube channel in which he documents the process of creating his latest charity initiative.

Crawford’s handy work hit the headlines in 2022 when he made a walking route through the seasonal crop carved in the shape of a map of Scotland.

The creation proved hugely popular attracting thousands of visitors.

