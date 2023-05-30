Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark.
Appeal to trace elderly female victim after Dundee city centre robbery bid

Officers were called to St Andrews Street shortly before 11am on Tuesday.

By James Simpson
St Andrews Street. Image: Google Street View
An appeal has been launched to trace an elderly female victim following a robbery bid in Dundee city centre.

Officers were called to St Andrews Street shortly before 11am on Tuesday, in connection with an attempted handbag theft.

A spokesperson for Police Scotland confirmed a 24-year-old man has been arrested in relation with the incident.

When officers arrived at the scene there was no sign of the victim – who is believed to be in her 80s.

The woman is described as around 5ft in height, with slim build, short white hair and was wearing a dark-coloured t-shirt with white vertical stripes.

Inspector Martin Pattie said they are reviewing CCTV as they try to trace the woman to ensure she is safe and well.

He said: “When officers attended, the woman was not at the scene and we are working to trace her as soon as possible to ensure that she is safe and well.

“We have been carrying out inquiries and checking CCTV from in and around the local area.

“However, I would ask the woman herself, or anyone with information on her identity to contact us as soon as possible.”

Anyone with any information is being asked to contact police on 101, using the reference number 1429 on May 30.

