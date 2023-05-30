A9 partially reopens southbound at Blackford after two-vehicle crash

[[title]] [[text]] [[success]] Email address Sign up

The A9 has partially reopened southbound following a two-vehicle crash at Blackford in Perthshire.

Emergency services remain in attendance following an incident just after 6.30pm on Tuesday.

The southbound carriageway remained closed for over two hours, before lane two reopened at around 8.30pm.

It’s unclear if anyone suffered any injuries as work got underway to remove debris from the road.

Traffic Scotland confirmed congestion in the area is easing though lane one remains closed.

The Scottish Fire and Rescue Service dispatched two appliances from Auchterarder to the scene.

Firefighters used small tools at the incident before a stop message was received at 7.40pm.

Police Scotland has been approached for comment.