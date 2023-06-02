Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark.
Fife barber to appear in Britain’s Got Talent semi-finals – where and when to watch

Cammy Barnes is bidding to make it to the final of the TV show.

By Ben MacDonald
Cammy Barnes was praised for his semi-final performance. Image: ITV

A Fife barber is set to appear in the semi-finals of Britain’s Got Talent.

Cammy Barnes, from Methil, will appear in the last live show before Sunday’s final.

The 32-year-old made it to the penultimate round after wowing the judges with his rendition of Olivia Rodrigo’s song Drivers License.

Hosts Ant and Dec enjoyed the fact he sang with a Scottish accent, while judge Bruno Tonioli felt Cammy sang “from the heart”.

Now he is one step away from the chance of winning £250,000 and a spot on this year’s Royal Variety Performance.

He is the only Scottish contestant left in the show and says he hopes to “bring the win home”.

In a post on Twitter, he added: “Tell yer pals, maws and grans to vote.”

Following his last round success, Cammy – who runs Barney’s Barbershops in Methil and Anstruther – told The Courier how he had been inspired by the birth of his daughter to take part in the show.

It has been a big year for Cammy, after he performed at Murrayfield before Scotland’s Six Nations clash with Italy.

He also cut the team’s hair before their 26-14 win.

When to see Cammy Barnes in BGT semi-finals

Cammy’s BGT semi-finals appearance is on Friday (June 2).

The show airs on ITV1 between 8pm and 10pm.

The BGT live final is then on Sunday between 7.30pm and 10pm.

Who is Cammy up against?

Standing in Cammy’s way of a place in the final are:

  • Dancers Romeo and Icy
  • Comedian nurse Georgie Carroll
  • Children’s dance group The Pixiebelles
  • Teen dancer Lilianna Clifton
  • Magician Cillian O’Connor
  • ‘Naked’ model Tonikaku
  • Dance group Unity

