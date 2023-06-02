Fife barber to appear in Britain’s Got Talent semi-finals – where and when to watch

[[title]] [[text]] [[success]] Email address Sign up

A Fife barber is set to appear in the semi-finals of Britain’s Got Talent.

Cammy Barnes, from Methil, will appear in the last live show before Sunday’s final.

The 32-year-old made it to the penultimate round after wowing the judges with his rendition of Olivia Rodrigo’s song Drivers License.

Hosts Ant and Dec enjoyed the fact he sang with a Scottish accent, while judge Bruno Tonioli felt Cammy sang “from the heart”.

Now he is one step away from the chance of winning £250,000 and a spot on this year’s Royal Variety Performance.

He is the only Scottish contestant left in the show and says he hopes to “bring the win home”.

In a post on Twitter, he added: “Tell yer pals, maws and grans to vote.”

⭐️ Britains Got Talent ⭐️ It’s finally official! I’m super proud to be the only Scottish person in the semi final! It would be unreal and potentially life changing if you can get in my corner and help me bring the win home. Tell yer pals, maws and grans to vote tomorrow 🙏❤️ pic.twitter.com/YhniUppbGP — 𝐂𝐚𝐦𝐦𝐲 𝐁𝐚𝐫𝐧𝐞𝐬 (@iamcammybarnes) June 1, 2023

Following his last round success, Cammy – who runs Barney’s Barbershops in Methil and Anstruther – told The Courier how he had been inspired by the birth of his daughter to take part in the show.

It has been a big year for Cammy, after he performed at Murrayfield before Scotland’s Six Nations clash with Italy.

He also cut the team’s hair before their 26-14 win.

When to see Cammy Barnes in BGT semi-finals

Cammy’s BGT semi-finals appearance is on Friday (June 2).

The show airs on ITV1 between 8pm and 10pm.

The BGT live final is then on Sunday between 7.30pm and 10pm.

Who is Cammy up against?

Standing in Cammy’s way of a place in the final are:

Dancers Romeo and Icy

Comedian nurse Georgie Carroll

Children’s dance group The Pixiebelles

Teen dancer Lilianna Clifton

Magician Cillian O’Connor

‘Naked’ model Tonikaku

Dance group Unity