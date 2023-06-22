Closure of crisis-hit Fife nursery confirmed after scathing inspectors’ report

A Fife nursery that was branded ‘weak’ by inspectors has announced it is to close.

A Care Inspectorate visit to the Poppyview Family Centre in Methil last year raised concerns over the facility.

It highlighted problems with the management and administration of medication at the nursery.

At the time, the nursery said it was under new management and was working closely with Fife Council and the Care Inspectorate to implement the report’s recommendations.

But less than a year later, the nursery has announced it has taken the “devastating” decision to close.

‘Devastating’ to close Fife nursery

A letter sent to parents and seen by The Courier said the “unanimous” decision was taken at a recent meeting of the board of trustees.

The nursery will close on August 11 with the charity that runs it is to be wound up.

Chairwoman Amanda Sneddon said it was felt the nursery would not be able to make the upgrades necessary.

She said: “It is devastating to us that we deliver this news to you.

“As a board we feel that all avenues to continue running the operations of Poppyview Nursery have now been exhausted.

“We see no likelihood of us making a substantial improvement on current provision or care standards despite the efforts of everyone involved.”

Performance issues for ‘several years’

Ms Sneddon’s letter adds that with performance issues ongoing for “several years”, closing the nursery is the only option.

The letter adds: “We do not consider there is any other option now but to close the facility given that performance has been an ongoing issue for several years.

“Although some improvements have been made we are not satisfied that they are enough or sustainable given current challenges across the early years sector.”

During their visit last September, inspectors raised concerns over “poorly maintained” child protection records. They said that “increased the risk to children’s safety”.

The report said the “major weaknesses” identified during the visit require immediate action to rectify them.

They also determined the care, learning and leadership as “unsatisfactory”.

Meanwhile the nursery setting and staff team were rated “weak”.

‘We can only apologise’ says Fife nursery

The nursery says it will look to continue provision for pupils who are due to start in August.

“We will work with partners to look at transition arrangements,” the letter adds.

“We would ask that those outwith the statutory free provision make their own enquiries with local nurseries and child minders in their area.”

Ms Sneddon added: “We accept that this will cause many of you anxiety and we can only apologise.

“This is not where we wanted to be and we have made every attempt to turn things around.”

The nursery has been approached for comment.