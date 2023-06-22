Closure of crisis-hit Fife nursery confirmed after scathing inspectors’ report

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Closure of crisis-hit Fife nursery confirmed after scathing inspectors’ report

A letter to parents said the nursery had "no option" but to close, adding the decision was "devastating".

By Gavin Harper
A view of the exterior of Poppyview Nursery, which has announced it is to close.
Poppyview Nursery is to close. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson.

A Fife nursery that was branded ‘weak’ by inspectors has announced it is to close.

A Care Inspectorate visit to the Poppyview Family Centre in Methil last year raised concerns over the facility.

It highlighted problems with the management and administration of medication at the nursery.

At the time, the nursery said it was under new management and was working closely with Fife Council and the Care Inspectorate to implement the report’s recommendations.

But less than a year later, the nursery has announced it has taken the “devastating” decision to close.

‘Devastating’ to close Fife nursery

A letter sent to parents and seen by The Courier said the “unanimous” decision was taken at a recent meeting of the board of trustees.

The nursery will close on August 11 with the charity that runs it is to be wound up.

Chairwoman Amanda Sneddon said it was felt the nursery would not be able to make the upgrades necessary.

She said: “It is devastating to us that we deliver this news to you.

“As a board we feel that all avenues to continue running the operations of Poppyview Nursery have now been exhausted.

“We see no likelihood of us making a substantial improvement on current provision or care standards despite the efforts of everyone involved.”

Performance issues for ‘several years’

Ms Sneddon’s letter adds that with performance issues ongoing for “several years”, closing the nursery is the only option.

The letter adds: “We do not consider there is any other option now but to close the facility given that performance has been an ongoing issue for several years.

“Although some improvements have been made we are not satisfied that they are enough or sustainable given current challenges across the early years sector.”

Poppyview Family Centre in Methil.
Poppyview Family Centre in Methil. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson.

During their visit last September, inspectors raised concerns over “poorly maintained” child protection records. They said that “increased the risk to children’s safety”.

The report said the “major weaknesses” identified during the visit require immediate action to rectify them.

They also determined the care, learning and leadership as “unsatisfactory”.

Meanwhile the nursery setting and staff team were rated “weak”.

‘We can only apologise’ says Fife nursery

The nursery says it will look to continue provision for pupils who are due to start in August.

“We will work with partners to look at transition arrangements,” the letter adds.

Poppyview nursery on Ajax Way, Methil.
Poppyview nursery on Ajax Way, Methil.

“We would ask that those outwith the statutory free provision make their own enquiries with local nurseries and child minders in their area.”

Ms Sneddon added: “We accept that this will cause many of you anxiety and we can only apologise.

“This is not where we wanted to be and we have made every attempt to turn things around.”

The nursery has been approached for comment.

