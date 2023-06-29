‘Hero’: Schoolgirl’s touching tribute to Raith Rovers coach who died aged 34

The family of a Raith Rovers coach who died aged 34 have revealed the touching tributes they have received from the children he taught.

Tony Spencer was described as “not only a coach but a hero” in one letter written by a Kirkcaldy school pupil after his sudden passing earlier this month.

It is just one of hundreds of tributes paid to Tony, who was said to have been “instrumental” in the lives of many youngsters in his role as a community coach.

Speaking at their home in Rosyth, dad John and stepmum Angie described Tony as an “inspiration” and “role model”.

Family in tears at ‘incredible’ Tony Spencer tributes

John says nothing could have prepared him for the outpouring of love for his son – known affectionately by many as Tony Macaroni.

He told The Courier: “It’s incredible, and something the family could never have contemplated.

“It has come as a huge comfort to us all at such a difficult time.

“We’ve had tears in our eyes and lumps in our throats at the letters that we’ve received from the children and parents.

“Tony was a very deep person who vary rarely opened up.

“To read some of the tributes and the warmth that has been expressed is like seeing a whole new side to my Tony.

‘He was a special son and special to the youngsters he coached’

“He clearly had a gift of being able to communicate and connect with all youngsters and made everyone feel special, whatever their ability.

“Tony is my special son but from the messages we’ve received, he was also very special to the youngsters he coached.

“One little girl drew a football with wings and a halo to represent Tony, which had me in tears.”

The letter from Ava was one of dozens given to Tony’s family at Torbain Primary School in Kirkcaldy, where he also held a post. It said:

Dear Tony Macaroni, Thank you very much for being so kind to me. You always had a smile on your face whenever I saw you at school. You had so much faith in everyone you coached. You were a joy to be coached by and I am so proud to say I knew you. You were not only a coach but a hero. Love, Ava.

Tony had been a coach with Raith Rovers for the past five years.

He previously coached with Duloch Juniors.

Tony also spent three months coaching at schools in America and was planning to return.

Raith Rovers’ tribute to Tony Spencer

in an online tribute earlier this month, Raith Rovers said: “Tony’s passion and enthusiasm for football was infectious.

“His many years of coaching young people has had a lasting effect on youth football in Kirkcaldy and across Fife.

“Tony was instrumental in helping young people find their love for football and in helping new volunteers feel comfortable as they started their own coaching journey.”

As well as being a passionate football fan, Tony loved pool and was a regular competitor in the Dunfermline Pool League.

Growing up in Rosyth, Tony attended St John’s Primary School and St Columba’s High School in Dunfermline.

He was also a keen Manchester United fan who often travelled south to watch matches at Old Trafford.

Angie says she is “immensely proud” of Tony.

She said: “We are only now learning of the true impact Tony had on the community and those he knew.”

John added: “We can’t fully express how much we appreciate everyone’s kind words at such a difficult time.

‘We hope he knew how much he was loved’

“We just hope he knew how much he was loved and how well respected he was in his role as coach.

“It was his ideal job, the job he adored and the one he was destined to do.”

A notice for Tony’s funeral says he is also survived by mum Karen and brother Shaun, and is described as a much-loved grandson, nephew, cousin and great friend to many.

A service commemorating Tony’s life takes place at St John’s Parish Church, Rosyth, at 10am on Tuesday July 4.

It will be followed by a private family service at Douglas Bank Cemetery.