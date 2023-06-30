Drivers warned of long tailbacks after three-car crash near Leven

Emergency services have descended on a busy Fife road near Leven after a three-car crash.

Police and Scottish Ambulance Service were alerted shortly after 1pm of the incident on the A915 Largo Road.

The collision involving three vehicles blocked the road for a time with reports of large tailbacks forming on connecting routes in the area.

It’s not know if anyone had been injured in the incident.

Emergency services are still at the scene as a recovery of the vehicles involved continues.

Motorists are being advised to find alternative routes at this time as delays continue.

A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “At around 1.15pm we were called to a report of a crash involving three vehicles on the A915 Largo Road near Leven.

“Emergency services are currently in attendance.”