6m-tall First World War sculpture unveiled at Perth’s Black Watch Castle and Museum

A six-metre tall, scrap metal sculpture of a war-weary soldier has arrived at the the Black Watch Castle and Museum in Perth.

The Hauntings will be on display in Balhousie Castle between July 1 and November 12 and is free for visitors to view.

This is its first and only planned visit to Scotland.

The unique sculpture was commissioned for the First World War centenary in 2014 by a couple based in Somerset, Jo Oliver and Paul Richards.

It was inspired by the reported sightings of a ghostly soldier seen wandering around the Somerset hills close to where Jo grew up, looking for his way home.

Made from pieces of scrap metal

The Hauntings was made by metal sculpture specialists, Dorset Forge and Fabrication, a combination of the talents of blacksmith Chris Hannam and artist Martin Galbavy.

It is made from more than 1,000 pieces of scrap metal including horseshoes, brake discs and car jacks.

Its intricate design allows the light to filter through his body, giving a ghostly aura.

On Friday, June 30 the official opening ceremony took place at the museum.

Guests listened to the president of the Black Watch Regimental Trust, Lieutenant General Sir Alistair Irwin KCB CBE.

He said: “The imposing figure is a profoundly thought-provoking and skilfully created homage to those who fought in the Great War.

“Anyone who sees it will be amazed by it, both as a work of art and as a statement about the implications of war.”

Rendition of Caledonia

The ceremony continued with 2nd Lieutenant Angus Lindsay, the Black Watch, 3rd Battalion, the Royal Regiment of Scotland reading extracts from archive letters.

He also recited a poem written during the First World War by 2nd Lieutenant John M Scott who served with the Black Watch, 1st Battalion from 1915-1916.

The letters and poem are held in the archive of the Black Watch Museum.

This was followed by a vocal performance of ‘In Flanders’ and a rendition of Dougie McLean’s classic ‘Caledonia’ by the Castle Choir, an ensemble of singers from the castle and museum team.

Will have ‘huge impact’ on visitors

Jo Oliver, owner of the sculpture, said: “Many years have spanned between my first childhood encounter with his ghostly presence on a Somerset hill until this point in time.

“He is now fulfilling his destiny as I saw it back then, ‘to make a difference’, to us all.”

Caroline Warburton, VisitScotland Destination Development Director said: “Excitement for the only Scottish appearance of this remarkable art sculpture has been building in recent months and it is sure to attract visitors from across the country.”

Anne Kinnes, CEO of the Black Watch Castle and Museum, said: “It has been many years in the planning and to finally see him in our courtyard is an absolute pleasure.

“His presence will undoubtedly have a huge impact on our visitors, not just because of his size but because of all that the represents.”

Click here for further information on the Hauntings sculpture.

Liven up your inbox with our new Perth and Kinross newsletter. Sign up now to get all the most important stories delivered to you each week.