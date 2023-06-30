6m-tall First World War sculpture unveiled at Perth’s Black Watch Castle and Museum

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Perth & Kinross

6m-tall First World War sculpture unveiled at Perth’s Black Watch Castle and Museum

Inspired by the reported sightings of a ghostly soldier, this is its' first and only planned visit to Scotland.

By Stephen Eighteen
The Hauntings, a scrap metal sculpture of a war-weary soldier at the Black Watch Castle and Museum in Perth. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson
The Hauntings, a scrap metal sculpture of a war-weary soldier at the Black Watch Castle and Museum in Perth. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson

A six-metre tall, scrap metal sculpture of a war-weary soldier has arrived at the the Black Watch Castle and Museum in Perth.

The Hauntings will be on display in Balhousie Castle between July 1 and November 12 and is free for visitors to view.

A crane was needed for the installation of the statue. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson

This is its first and only planned visit to Scotland.

The unique sculpture was commissioned for the First World War centenary in 2014 by a couple based in Somerset, Jo Oliver and Paul Richards.

It was inspired by the reported sightings of a ghostly soldier seen wandering around the Somerset hills close to where Jo grew up, looking for his way home.

Made from pieces of scrap metal

The Hauntings was made by metal sculpture specialists, Dorset Forge and Fabrication, a combination of the talents of blacksmith Chris Hannam and artist Martin Galbavy.

Martin Galbavy and Chris Hannam of Dorset Forge and Fabrication outside the Black Watch Castle and Museum, Perth, on Thursday June 29 2023.
Martin Galbavy and Chris Hannam of Dorset Forge and Fabrication. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson.

It is made from more than 1,000 pieces of scrap metal including horseshoes, brake discs and car jacks.

Its intricate design allows the light to filter through his body, giving a ghostly aura.

On Friday, June 30 the official opening ceremony took place at the museum.

People braved the rain to see the official unveiling. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson

Guests listened to the president of the Black Watch Regimental Trust, Lieutenant General Sir Alistair Irwin KCB CBE.

He said: “The imposing figure is a profoundly thought-provoking and skilfully created homage to those who fought in the Great War.

“Anyone who sees it will be amazed by it, both as a work of art and as a statement about the implications of war.”

The statue was made from scrap metal. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson

Rendition of Caledonia

The ceremony continued with 2nd Lieutenant Angus Lindsay, the Black Watch, 3rd Battalion, the Royal Regiment of Scotland reading extracts from archive letters.

He also recited a poem written during the First World War by 2nd Lieutenant John M Scott who served with the Black Watch, 1st Battalion from 1915-1916.

The letters and poem are held in the archive of the Black Watch Museum.

This was followed by a vocal performance of ‘In Flanders’ and a rendition of Dougie McLean’s classic ‘Caledonia’ by the Castle Choir, an ensemble of singers from the castle and museum team.

Will have ‘huge impact’ on visitors

Jo Oliver, owner of the sculpture, said: “Many years have spanned between my first childhood encounter with his ghostly presence on a Somerset hill until this point in time.

“He is now fulfilling his destiny as I saw it back then, ‘to make a difference’, to us all.”

The Hauntings is an imposing presence at Black Watch Castle and Museum.
The Hauntings is an imposing presence at Black Watch Castle and Museum. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson.

Caroline Warburton, VisitScotland Destination Development Director said: “Excitement for the only Scottish appearance of this remarkable art sculpture has been building in recent months and it is sure to attract visitors from across the country.”

Anne Kinnes, CEO of the Black Watch Castle and Museum, said: “It has been many years in the planning and to finally see him in our courtyard is an absolute pleasure.

“His presence will undoubtedly have a huge impact on our visitors, not just because of his size but because of all that the represents.”

Click here for further information on the Hauntings sculpture.

