Fife

Edinburgh to Dundee train line reopens after lorry hits bridge

Some disruption to continue between Edinburgh, Fife, Dundee and Perth as services resume after earlier line closure.

By Neil Henderson
The vehicle struck the bridge near to Aberdour. Image: Fife Jammer Locations Facebook.
The vehicle struck the bridge near to Aberdour. Image: Fife Jammer Locations Facebook.

Train services between Edinburgh, Fife and Dundee have resumed after a lorry struck a bridge in Aberdour on Tuesday morning.

However some services are still experiencing delays of around 15 minutes following the earlier line closure.

A number of services to Fife as well as to Dundee, Perth and Inverness are still being affected and passengers are advised to check for revised journey times.

It follows an earlier decision by National Rail to close the line at around 9am after a lorry struck a bridge near to Aberdour.

Scotrail said: ” Our colleagues Network Rail have examined the bridge and confirm it is now safe to reopen.

“Services can now resume, some alterations may continue whilst we get our trains and crew back into position.

Emergency inspection of bridge carried out

The incident happened shortly after 8am when a lorry struck the rail bridge on the B9157 close to Aberdour.

Engineers were despatched to inspect the damage for any damage.

It’s understood the vehicle has now been removed and that road is operating as normal.

 

