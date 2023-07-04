Theo Bair leaves St Johnstone by mutual consent following disappointing Perth stint

Theo Bair has departed St Johnstone by mutual consent.

Bair, 23, joined the Perth outfit from Vancouver Whitecaps in January 2022, penning two-and-half year contract.

However, the front-man failed to ever cement a starting berth and rippled the net just once during his time in Scotland — a late consolation in a 2-1 defeat at Kilmarnock last October.

Bair made a total of 38 appearances for the Saints, albeit 30 of those were as a substitute, and was transfer listed at the tail-end of last season.

A brief Tweet by St Johnstone stated: “Saints can confirm that Theo Bair has agreed by mutual consent to terminate his contract at the club.

“We would like to thank Theo for all his efforts while at McDiarmid Park and wish him all the best in his future.”