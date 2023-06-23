St Johnstone boss Steven MacLean explains Theo Bair transfer list decision

There will be no cold shoulder treatment for Theo Bair at St Johnstone.

The Canadian international was transfer-listed by Steven MacLean at the end of last season after being left out of the Saints manager’s final two match-day squads.

But as long as Bair, who has one year left on his contract, remains at McDiarmid Park, the striker will be given the opportunity to change the Perth boss’s mind.

“Theo will be back in training with us and we’ll see where we are,” said MacLean.

“If nothing happens he’ll be available for selection.

“He’s our player. He’ll be treated like the rest of the boys.

“I had an honest conversation with Theo – I said to him that I thought his game-time would be limited and that it would be better for him and us if he looked for something else.

“He’s desperate to play.

“I’ll be very fair with him. He’ll be training with the first team.

“Hopefully he comes back, hits the ground running and gives me a problem.”

Kane ‘like a new signing’

Chris Kane’s immediate future with Saints was secured when the double-winner agreed a six-month contract recently.

And MacLean wants to see the 28-year-old pick up where he left off at the end of last season.

“Kano’s had a bad injury but he’s back from it now and the player we all remember is still there,” he said.

“He keeps the ball up the pitch, he’s hard-working, he does a lot of the dirty side of the game very well and he’s got a goal in him.

“You need these qualities in this league.

“I’m delighted that he’s staying.

“He’s only 28 and there are a lot of miles left in the tank.”

His first goal back after over a year out of football! 😍 Delighted to see you back, Kano 💙#SJFC | @SPFL | @Chriskane1994 pic.twitter.com/WjiDQr1cgu — St. Johnstone FC (@StJohnstone) May 29, 2023

MacLean added: “In pre-season it will be up to him to prove that he’s ready to play. It’s as simple as that.

“We’ll need to manage him at times but hopefully he’ll be there for as many sessions as possible. Be on the grass for as long as you can.

“Pre-season is massive for him.

“It’s a cliché but hopefully he’ll be like a new signing for us.”