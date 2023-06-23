St Johnstone boss Steven MacLean explains Theo Bair transfer list decision

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
St Johnstone boss Steven MacLean explains Theo Bair transfer list decision

The Canadian international is still not in his manager's plans but has returned for pre-season training.

By Eric Nicolson
St Johnstone striker Theo Bair has the chance to change manager Steven MacLean's mind in pre-season.
Theo Bair is back with St Johnstone for pre-season training.

There will be no cold shoulder treatment for Theo Bair at St Johnstone.

The Canadian international was transfer-listed by Steven MacLean at the end of last season after being left out of the Saints manager’s final two match-day squads.

But as long as Bair, who has one year left on his contract, remains at McDiarmid Park, the striker will be given the opportunity to change the Perth boss’s mind.

“Theo will be back in training with us and we’ll see where we are,” said MacLean.

“If nothing happens he’ll be available for selection.

“He’s our player. He’ll be treated like the rest of the boys.

St Johnstone striker Theo Bair has been put on the transfer list by manager Steven MacLean.
Theo Bair last featured at Rugby Park.

“I had an honest conversation with Theo – I said to him that I thought his game-time would be limited and that it would be better for him and us if he looked for something else.

“He’s desperate to play.

“I’ll be very fair with him. He’ll be training with the first team.

“Hopefully he comes back, hits the ground running and gives me a problem.”

Kane ‘like a new signing’

Chris Kane’s immediate future with Saints was secured when the double-winner agreed a six-month contract recently.

And MacLean wants to see the 28-year-old pick up where he left off at the end of last season.

“Kano’s had a bad injury but he’s back from it now and the player we all remember is still there,” he said.

“He keeps the ball up the pitch, he’s hard-working, he does a lot of the dirty side of the game very well and he’s got a goal in him.

“You need these qualities in this league.

“I’m delighted that he’s staying.

“He’s only 28 and there are a lot of miles left in the tank.”

MacLean added: “In pre-season it will be up to him to prove that he’s ready to play. It’s as simple as that.

“We’ll need to manage him at times but hopefully he’ll be there for as many sessions as possible. Be on the grass for as long as you can.

“Pre-season is massive for him.

“It’s a cliché but hopefully he’ll be like a new signing for us.”

