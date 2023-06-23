Drivers face weekend contraflow on A90 between Dundee and Perth

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Perth & Kinross

Drivers face weekend contraflow on A90 between Dundee and Perth

Resurfacing work is scheduled to begin at 7.30pm on Friday and last until 6.30am on Monday.

By Laura Devlin
Resurfacing work is being carried out on the A90. Image: Kim Cessford/DC Thomson
Resurfacing work is being carried out on the A90. Image: Kim Cessford/DC Thomson

Drivers could face delays to their journey over the weekend as resurfacing work is carried out on the A90 between Dundee and Perth.

Roadworks are taking place on the southbound carriageway between Longforgan and Inchture.

The work is scheduled to be carried out between 7.30pm on Friday and 6.30am on Monday.

A contraflow system will be in place for the duration of the works.

A90 roadworks near Longforgan ‘to create smoother journeys’

Drivers are also being warned there will also be lane closures between 7.30pm on Monday and 6.30am on Tuesday to stand down the contraflow.

The £375,000 project is being carried out by Amey on behalf of Transport Scotland.

A spokesperson for Amey said: “The improvements will benefit more than 17,000 vehicles who use this route each day, creating a smoother ride for motorists and reducing the need for ongoing maintenance.

“All schemes are weather dependent and may be cancelled or rescheduled if weather conditions are not favourable.”

