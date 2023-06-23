Drivers face weekend contraflow on A90 between Dundee and Perth

Drivers could face delays to their journey over the weekend as resurfacing work is carried out on the A90 between Dundee and Perth.

Roadworks are taking place on the southbound carriageway between Longforgan and Inchture.

The work is scheduled to be carried out between 7.30pm on Friday and 6.30am on Monday.

A contraflow system will be in place for the duration of the works.

A90 roadworks near Longforgan ‘to create smoother journeys’

Drivers are also being warned there will also be lane closures between 7.30pm on Monday and 6.30am on Tuesday to stand down the contraflow.

The £375,000 project is being carried out by Amey on behalf of Transport Scotland.

A spokesperson for Amey said: “The improvements will benefit more than 17,000 vehicles who use this route each day, creating a smoother ride for motorists and reducing the need for ongoing maintenance.

“All schemes are weather dependent and may be cancelled or rescheduled if weather conditions are not favourable.”