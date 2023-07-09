Three fire engines tackle derelict building blaze in Lochgelly

Fire engines rushed to a derelict building in Lochgelly on Sunday morning following reports of an open air blaze.

The Scottish Fire and Rescue Service were called to Grainger Street just after 1am.

Upon arrival, it was confirmed as a derelict building on fire.

Three appliances attended the Fife scene and the fire was extinguished just before 4am.

No injuries were reported.

A spokesperson for the Scottish Fire and Rescue Service said: “We were called to reports of a fire on Grainger Street in Lochgelly at 1:04am on Sunday.

“When appliances arrived on the scene, it was confirmed as a derelict building on fire.

“Three appliances were in attendance.

“The fire has been extinguished and we left the scene at 3.49am.”