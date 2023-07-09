Fife Three fire engines tackle derelict building blaze in Lochgelly The Scottish Fire and Rescue Service were called to Grainger Street just after 1am. By Ben MacDonald July 9 2023, 8.20am Share Three fire engines tackle derelict building blaze in Lochgelly Share via Facebook Twitter Linkedin Whatsapp Messenger Email Post link https://www.thecourier.co.uk/fp/news/fife/4543294/derelict-building-fire-lochgelly/ Copy Link Fire engines were called to the building fire just after 1am. Image: Google Street View Fire engines rushed to a derelict building in Lochgelly on Sunday morning following reports of an open air blaze. The Scottish Fire and Rescue Service were called to Grainger Street just after 1am. Upon arrival, it was confirmed as a derelict building on fire. Three appliances attended the Fife scene and the fire was extinguished just before 4am. No injuries were reported. A spokesperson for the Scottish Fire and Rescue Service said: “We were called to reports of a fire on Grainger Street in Lochgelly at 1:04am on Sunday. “When appliances arrived on the scene, it was confirmed as a derelict building on fire. The fire was reported just after 1am on Sunday morning. Image: Fife Jammer Locations/Facebook “Three appliances were in attendance. “The fire has been extinguished and we left the scene at 3.49am.”