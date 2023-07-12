Landmark equal pay victory for 1,000 Fife Council workers

Fife Council could be forced to pay out millions of pounds following a landmark equal pay victory for its workers.

Around 1,000 employees launched legal action in 2016 following a job re-evaluation exercise in 2005.

They include cleaners, home carers and catering staff, lower-paid roles traditionally carried out by female workers.

They said the scheme led them to being paid less than others employed in similar or equivalent roles.

Following a a four-week employment tribunal it has been found the Fife Council Job Evaluation Scheme did not meet the requirements of the Equality Act 2010.

Lawyer David Hutchison, who led the action, said that he is “delighted” to have won the case.

He said: “This is a landmark decision.

“We took on these claims having evaluated them and taken the view that the claimants were not being paid equally.

“We have represented these claimants for seven years and, throughout that time, Fife Council disputed the claims in full.

Tribunal rules in favour of Fife Council workers

“That ultimately led to a four week long employment tribunal hearing and I am delighted that we have won the case.

“More importantly however, I am delighted that the claimants have taken a significant step towards winning their fight for equal pay.”

It is not yet known if this outcome will lead to the workers receiving compensation, although Mr Hutchison is hoping it will.

He added: “I would certainly encourage the council to seek to resolve these cases as soon as they can for the benefit of their workers, especially at a time when the cost-of-living is an issue of concern to everybody.

“If further litigation is required, that will unnecessarily delay matters and will only add to costs all round including to the taxpayer.”

The council could be made to pay a similar amount to the £82 million already settled since 2005.

Council calls decision ‘disappointing’

Sharon McKenzie, Fife Council’s head of HR, said: “The employment tribunal have provided their judgment on the recent Equal Pay Claims instigated in 2016.

“As a council we value all of our employees.

“We are an accredited Living Wage employer focused on supporting people, especially those on lowest incomes, through the cost-of-living crisis.

“As well as fair wages, staff have access to a range of financial wellbeing support as part of our employee benefits package.

“These claims relate to historical evaluations which were carried out as part of the single status implementation in 2007.

“The judgment is disappointing, and we will take some time to consider the details more thoroughly.

“We will then take a decision on the appropriate action available within the legal procedures.”