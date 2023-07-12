Landmark equal pay victory for 1,000 Fife Council workers

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Landmark equal pay victory for 1,000 Fife Council workers

Around 1,000 employees launched legal action in 2016 following a job re-evaluation exercise in 2005.

By Chloe Burrell
Fife Council sign.
Fife Council may need to pay out millions. Image: DC Thomson

Fife Council could be forced to pay out millions of pounds following a landmark equal pay victory for its workers.

They include cleaners, home carers and catering staff, lower-paid roles traditionally carried out by female workers.

They said the scheme led them to being paid less than others employed in similar or equivalent roles.

Following a a four-week employment tribunal  it has been found the Fife Council Job Evaluation Scheme did not meet the requirements of the Equality Act 2010.

Lawyer David Hutchison, who led the action, said that he is “delighted” to have won the case.

He said: “This is a landmark decision.

“We took on these claims having evaluated them and taken the view that the claimants were not being paid equally.

“We have represented these claimants for seven years and, throughout that time, Fife Council disputed the claims in full.

Tribunal rules in favour of Fife Council workers

“That ultimately led to a four week long employment tribunal hearing and I am delighted that we have won the case.

“More importantly however, I am delighted that the claimants have taken a significant step towards winning their fight for equal pay.”

It is not yet known if this outcome will lead to the workers receiving compensation, although Mr Hutchison is hoping it will.

He added: “I would certainly encourage the council to seek to resolve these cases as soon as they can for the benefit of their workers, especially at a time when the cost-of-living is an issue of concern to everybody.

“If further litigation is required, that will unnecessarily delay matters and will only add to costs all round including to the taxpayer.”

The council could be made to pay a similar amount to the £82 million already settled since 2005.

Council calls decision ‘disappointing’

Sharon McKenzie, Fife Council’s head of HR, said: “The employment tribunal have provided their judgment on the recent Equal Pay Claims instigated in 2016.

“As a council we value all of our employees.

“We are an accredited Living Wage employer focused on supporting people, especially those on lowest incomes, through the cost-of-living crisis.

“As well as fair wages, staff have access to a range of financial wellbeing support as part of our employee benefits package.

“These claims relate to historical evaluations which were carried out as part of the single status implementation in 2007.

“The judgment is disappointing, and we will take some time to consider the details more thoroughly.

“We will then take a decision on the appropriate action available within the legal procedures.”

