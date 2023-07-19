Former Fife councillor Linda Holt censured for ‘aggressive behaviour’ during grass-cutting row

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Fife

Former Fife councillor Linda Holt censured for ‘aggressive behaviour’ during grass-cutting row

The ex-East Neuk councillor insists the claims of inappropriate conduct follow "a concerted witch hunt" against her.

By Claire Warrender
Former Fife councillor Linda Holt.
Former Fife councillor Linda Holt.

A former Fife councillor became aggressive towards a community council member as an argument about grass-cutting led to “unruly” exchanges.

Linda Holt was found to have behaved in a disparaging and dismissive manner towards the secretary of St Monans Community Council during a “chaotic and noisy” meeting in August 2021.

Former <yoastmark class=

The Standards Commission ruled her “inappropriate and unacceptable” behaviour breached the councillor’s code of conduct.

And the watchdog has now censured Ms Holt by making a formal record of its disapproval.

The issue erupted as Fife Council introduced its controversial rewilding policy, which left grass to grow long in many areas.

This caused anger among some St Monans residents and has since resulted in accusations of lying, witch hunts and threats.

Ms Holt was a councillor for East Neuk and Landward from 2017 until 2022.

She did not attend the Standards Commission hearing on July 11.

However, she said she wholeheartedly rejected its findings.

Accused community council member of lying

The panel heard a member of the public issued a call for action on Facebook in the summer of 2021, claiming the council’s rewilding policy was hazardous.

And he invited locals to join him with lawnmowers, strimmers and rakes so they could cut the grass themselves.

Linda Holt's Standards Commission hearing follows a row over a rewilding policy.
Linda Holt’s Standards Commission hearing follows a row over a rewilding policy which left areas of grass uncut. Image: Steve Brown / DC Thomson.

However, the community council secretary rejected Ms Holt’s suggestion that the man should be invited to a meeting with Fife Council officers to discuss the issue.

The panel heard the secretary then sent an email saying the person concerned did not represent the community and accused him of “stirring up residents”.

Ms Holt disagreed and repeatedly brought it up at the community council meeting, ignoring requests to stop.

The panel heard she accused the community council member of lying about the contents of the email.

And she was accused of shouting over him as he tried to respond.

No remorse following ‘unruly’ meeting

The Standards Commission was told the situation became unruly and “almost out of control”.

And the acting chair had to stop the whole meeting and ban the issue from being discussed in public again.

The following month’s meeting was recorded as a result, with the acting chair calling it “a very unpleasant affair”.

A member of the public urged people to cut the grass themselves. Image: Google Street View.

Anne-Marie O’Hara, chair of the Standards Commission hearing panel, said there was no reason why Linda Holt could not have raised her concerns “in a respectful and courteous manner without resorting to aggression and shouting”.

She added: “The panel would emphasise the importance of the requirement for councillors to behave respectfully at all times in order to ensure public confidence in the role of an elected member and the council itself is not undermined.”

The panel noted Ms Holt had not expressed any remorse over her behaviour.

She also failed to recognise it might be inappropriate for a councillor to publicly and repeatedly comment on someone’s conduct.

Linda Holt claims Standards Commission charges follow ‘witch-hunt’

Linda Holt told The Courier she refused to engage with the Standards Commission.as she considered the complaints malicious.

She said: “I wholeheartedly reject the commission’s findings, which are entirely one-sided.

“The charges against me were the result of a concerted witch-hunt in response to my calling out the secretary of St Monans Community Council for lying in public.

“In the extremely unruly meeting that followed, I was heckled, attacked and threatened because I refused to apologise for calling out the secretary’s behaviour.”

A spokesperson for St Monans Community Council said the secretary resigned from the committee a year ago and they wished him well.

She added: “Former councillor Linda Holt has not been involved in our monthly meetings for more than a year either.

“And we wish her well for the future too.”

More from Fife

One car was involved in the crash. Image: Fife Jammer Locations/FJL Services.
Emergency services called after car flips onto roof in Kirkcaldy
The scene of the crash. Image: Fife Jammer Locations/FJL Services
Cyclist airlifted to hospital after Fife crash
The White Bridge, Glenrothes
Man in serious condition after falling from Glenrothes bridge
To go with story by Jamie Buchan. Threats Picture shows; Henry Guthrie. Kirkcaldy Sheriff Court. Supplied by Crime and Courts Team Date; 13/07/2023
Kirkcaldy man threatened to stab girlfriend's neighbour in call to police
To go with story by Jamie Buchan. Dangerous dog Picture shows; John O'Reilly. Dunfermline Sheriff Court. Supplied by Crime and Courts Team Date; 17/07/2023
Fife OAP admits letting 'out of control' spaniel bite woman
A derelict building alight in Dunfermline
Fire service battle blaze for nine hours at derelict building in Dunfermline
The disturbance happened on in the Simon Crescent area. Image: Google Street View
Man, 35, arrested in connection with Methilhill disturbance
Burntisland Games. 2023. Image Kim Cessford / DC Thomson
Burntisland Highland Games: Best pictures as revellers enjoy 371st event
Fire crews and police on the scene at Sang Road in Kirkcaldy.
Man, 45, taken to hospital following Kirkcaldy flat fire
Ben Sandilands of Great Britain and Northern Ireland wins the Men's 1500m T20 final
Coach 'ecstatic' as Fife para athlete Ben Sandilands wins World Championship gold