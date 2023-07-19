Relief as Fife health chiefs announce A&E entrance will finally reopen

The A&E entrance at Kirkcaldy’s Victoria Hospital will finally reopen this week.

The announcement by NHS Fife has been met with relief following complaints about access to Fife’s main acute hospital at night.

It comes just weeks after it was revealed a woman was left screaming for help when her husband collapsed at the main entrance, where there was no way to summon assistance.

The 67-year-old complained there were no staff around and no emergency buzzer to attract attention.

No way to summon help

NHS Fife closed the Victoria Hospital A&E entrance at the start of the Covid pandemic more than three years ago.

It was one of a number of measures taken to cut the likelihood of the virus entering the hospital.

However, The Courier revealed in June that the west Fife woman had to ask a smoker outside the building for help as her husband lay unconscious on the ground.

She said at the time: “What was I supposed to do if that woman hadn’t been there? Leave my husband lying there while I ran for help?

“They should either reopen the doors or install a buzzer or telephone because it isn’t good enough.”

New drop-off area and parking at A&E

The doors will reopen on Thursday.

The health board said: “Significant building works have taken place to allow the entrance to reopen, including creating a safe drop-off zone, and nearby parking, which took around two months to complete.

“Once the A&E entrance is reopened, the main hospital entrance will be closed during the night, as it was prior to the pandemic.

“The A&E entrance will be the only point of access from 10pm to 6.30pm.”

Labour MSP Claire Baker welcomed the announcement.

She said: “I appreciate it was closed during the pandemic but that was a while ago.

“It’s regrettable it’s taken such a long time to reopen given the incident involving my constituents.

“However, I welcome the fact they’re opening it now.”