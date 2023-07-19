Relief as Fife health chiefs announce A&E entrance will finally reopen

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Fife

Relief as Fife health chiefs announce A&E entrance will finally reopen

The news comes a month after a west Fife woman complained there was no way to summon help when her husband collapsed at Victoria Hospital's main entrance at night.

By Claire Warrender
NHS Fife A&E department, Kirkcaldy
The accident and emergency department at Victoria Hospital in Fife. Image: Steve Brown.

The A&E entrance at Kirkcaldy’s Victoria Hospital will finally reopen this week.

The announcement by NHS Fife has been met with relief following complaints about access to Fife’s main acute hospital at night.

Victoria Hospital in Kirkcaldy.
Victoria Hospital A&E entrenace in Kirkcaldy. Image: Steve Brown.

It comes just weeks after it was revealed a woman was left screaming for help when her husband collapsed at the main entrance, where there was no way to summon assistance.

The 67-year-old complained there were no staff around and no emergency buzzer to attract attention.

No way to summon help

NHS Fife closed the Victoria Hospital  A&E entrance at the start of the Covid pandemic more than three years ago.

It was one of a number of measures taken to cut the likelihood of the virus entering the hospital.

However, The Courier revealed in June that the west Fife woman had to ask a smoker outside the building for help as her husband lay unconscious on the ground.

She said at the time: “What was I supposed to do if that woman hadn’t been there? Leave my husband lying there while I ran for help?

“They should either reopen the doors or install a buzzer or telephone because it isn’t good enough.”

New drop-off area and parking at A&E

The doors will reopen on Thursday.

The health board said: “Significant building works have taken place to allow the entrance to reopen, including creating a safe drop-off zone, and nearby parking, which took around two months to complete.

“Once the A&E entrance is reopened, the main hospital entrance will be closed during the night, as it was prior to the pandemic.

“The A&E entrance will be the only point of access from 10pm to 6.30pm.”

Labour MSP Claire Baker has welcomed the news.

Labour MSP Claire Baker welcomed the announcement.

She said: “I appreciate it was closed during the pandemic but that was a while ago.

“It’s regrettable it’s taken such a long time to reopen given the incident involving my constituents.

“However, I welcome the fact they’re opening it now.”

