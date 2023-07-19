GEORGE CRAN: Dundee adding yet another hungry young player in Malachi Boateng bodes well – but goals are needed

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Comment Home Sport Football Dundee FC

GEORGE CRAN: Dundee adding yet another hungry young player in Malachi Boateng bodes well – but goals are needed

The Crystal Palace loanee has joined the Dark Blues for the season ahead.

Malachi Boateng
Malachi Boateng made his Dundee debut at Bonnyrigg Rose last night. Image: David Young/Shutterstock
By George Cran

It’s been a busy week already at Dens Park – but more new signings are needed.

Manager Tony Docherty has set about building a squad capable of competing in the Premiership.

He’s kept hold of all the best bits of last season’s Championship campaign and has been adding his own bodies over the summer.

The likes of Joe Shaughnessy and new goalkeeper Jon McCracken have been pretty sensible captures.

Scott Tiffoney was a big one and I’m excited to see how he adapts to life back in the top flight – I think he’ll tear it up personally.

Owen Beck made his full Dundee debut at Bonnyrigg Rose. Image: David Young/Shutterstock
Owen Beck made his full Dundee debut at Bonnyrigg Rose. Image: David Young/Shutterstock

The Mexican duo of Antonio Portales and Diego Pineda add a bit of the unknown to the mix and we are still waiting to see them, though they are expected to meet their new team-mates tomorrow.

Young loan stars

What I’ve really liked is the loan players Docherty has added.

We don’t have to speak too much about Zach Robinson, but that’s a serious bit of business to get him back.

Owen Beck has shown he has real ability, but needs games under his belt.

Now Malachi Boateng will add to that.

Malachi Boateng in action at Bonnyrigg. Image: David Young/Shutterstock

He’s a lot different to the rest of the midfielders.

A really strong, physical presence in the centre of the park, who adds technical quality as well.

I was impressed by him at Queen’s Park last term whenever Dundee faced them, though the Spiders weren’t able to get the better of the Dark Blues at all.

Ready to step up

But I have no problems with the approach taken with the likes of Boateng – a newly-promoted team taking the best players from the division below.

Tiffoney is in that bracket, too, after a superb second-half of the season at Partick Thistle.

You have guys who had strong campaigns but just missed out on the ultimate prize.

Now they’ve got that prize anyway with a move to the Premiership with Dundee.

Scott Tiffoney scores in the play-offs at Ayr United. Image: SNS.
Scott Tiffoney was a star in the Championship last season. Image: SNS.

What you should be getting with players like that are guys ready to make the step up to the next stage.

I put Robinson in there along with Tiffoney and Boateng.

Docherty is building a largely young squad hungry to make their mark at Premiership level.

Now, I’m fully aware writing this that this could all be a load of nonsense and Dundee have a nightmare season. We’ve seen it before!

This, though, does feel different.

Goals

What we haven’t seen yet, however, is the Dark Blues taking on a real challenge in terms of an opponent.

Dundee boss Tony Docherty at Bonnyrigg Rose. Image: SNS.
Dundee boss Tony Docherty at Bonnyrigg Rose. Image: SNS.

Yes, they kicked off at Bonnyrigg Rose last night, but they won’t be facing League Two players when the real business of league football comes.

Airdrieonians on Saturday will be a step up from Tuesday and so will Inverness next week.

And they need to find a ruthless streak before getting stuck into league action – that’s three games in a row where stuff in the final third has fallen short. All wins, though.

There is still a lot that’s unknown about Dundee this term but they are putting together a hungry squad.

That’s a very good place to start from.

More from Dundee FC

Dundee boss Tony Docherty at Bonnyrigg Rose. Image: SNS.
Dundee boss Tony Docherty had 'no fear' throwing new signing Malachi Boateng straight into…
Cammy Kerr takes on Reis Peggie as Dundee faced Bonnyrigg Rose. Image: SNS.
4 Dundee talking points as Tony Docherty era begins with win at Bonnyrigg Rose
Malachi Boateng at Dundee's Gardyne Campus training base. Image: David Young
Dundee new boy Malachi Boateng 'can go up a few gears' insists boss Tony…
Dundee's Malachi Boateng. Image: David Young
Dundee complete signing of Crystal Palace midfielder Malachi Boateng ahead of season opener
Owen Beck takes on his man. Image: David Young/Shutterstock
Dundee's Liverpool loanee Owen Beck opens up on targets for the season and getting…
Dundee manager Tony Docherty. Image: SNS.
Dundee boss Tony Docherty 'itching to get started' as he reveals timeline for Antonio…
Jay Bird is delighted to have signed for Arbroath. Image: Ewan Smith / DCT Media
Jay Bird says he almost joined Dundee - as Arbroath new boy hopes to…
Dundee boss Tony Docherty.
LEE WILKIE: Dundee must avoid Dundee United's fate at League Two opposition
Lee Ashcroft (No 14) and Dundee celebrate Jonathan Afolabi's last-gasp equaliser against Bonnyrigg Rose in 2021.
Dundee star Lee Ashcroft sends out Bonnyrigg Rose warning as he remembers 'horrible night'…
Zak Rudden scored the only goal of the game. Image: David Young/Shutterstock
4 Dundee talking points from narrow Cove Rangers victory