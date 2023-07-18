4 Dundee talking points as Tony Docherty era begins with win at Bonnyrigg Rose

Dundee kicked off the Tony Docherty era with a 1-0 Viaplay Cup victory over Bonnyrigg Rose.

Zak Rudden’s second-half strike made the difference for the Dark Blues with Rosey Posey keeper Paddy Martin in impressive form.

It was a dominant show from the Premiership side but they were unable to match their superiority over the League Two outfit with goals.

Early on the visitors made a strong start, Zak Rudden sending a header over inside 35 seconds before Joe Shaughnessy also went close.

Zach Robinson then went even closer on 15 minutes as he rose highest to meet a quality delivery from Owen Beck but saw his header saved by Martin.

That was the story of the first-half as the Dark Blues racked up the shots but failed to match their dominance with a goal.

And they almost paid for that shortly before the break when Beck was dispossessed on the edge of the Dundee area and Dean Watson fired wide.

However, whatever manager Tony Docherty said at the break paid off as Rudden opened the scoring on 47 minutes.

It was strike partner Robinson who made it with some fine play down the flank before firing a low cross into the area for Rudden to finish.

McCowan then stung Martin’s fingers before debutant Scott Tiffoney brought a second superb stop within seconds from the Bonnyrigg keeper.

But there was no second goal to come as the home goalie picked up the Man of the Match award.

Doc’s first team

Tony Docherty’s first competitive team selection saw four new signings make their full debuts.

Jon McCracken took the gloves following his loan from Norwich City while Beck, Shaughnessy and Scott Tiffoney also made their bows.

Zach Robinson, meanwhile, was making his third Dundee debut – if such a thing exists.

It was a 4-4-2 formation with Rudden partnering Robinson in attack and Luke McCowan and Tiffoney on the flanks.

Missing from the starting XI was Fin Robertson, possibly a surprise after a strong pre-season showing.

But Lyall Cameron looked sharp in the middle of the park alongside Max Anderson and the defence was largely an experienced one.

Second half

Docherty showed he’ll not be afraid to change things when he’s not happy.

Max Anderson was the half-time casualty as the Dark Blues failed to capitalise on their dominance.

Despite only signing in the afternoon, a big show of faith in Malachi Boateng was demonstrated by the manager when he threw him on at half-time.

The sub didn’t make much difference in the opening goal but whatever Docherty said at the break looks like it did.

It was Robinson showing his class with strong play down the flank and Rudden showing his striker’s instinct.

Jordan McGhee would replace Cammy Kerr at right-back before Josh Mulligan came on for Zak Rudden in the final 15 minutes.

One goal would be their lot, however, as they moved onto three points in Group E.

Malachi Boateng

Less than five hours after being announced as a Dundee player, Boateng was making his debut in dark blue.

He looked a little rusty in the early moments but quickly he began to make his presence felt.

Simple touches to keep the play moving but played with purpose and at a tempo.

He also went close to putting his new side 2-0 up with 15 minutes to go.

It was a quiet debut but quietly going about his business well was a trait for Boateng at Queen’s Park last season.

With more minutes under his belt, much more is to come.