Senior Fife care home worker who shouted resident was ‘covered in s****’ given year’s warning

A senior Fife care home worker who shouted about how a resident was “covered in s***” has been given a year’s warning.

A watchdog launched an investigation after allegations were made against senior care assistant Joanne Muir.

The claims related to her time working at Craigie House in Crossgates in June 2022.

The Scottish Social Services Council (SSSC) found the claims against Muir to be proven and her fitness to practise impaired.

Senior Fife carer given warning by SSSC

The SSSC’s report on its investigation into Muir’s behaviour found that, while assisting an unnamed service user on June 8 2022, she said:

“She is covered in s****,” or words to that effect

“Her a** is in my face,” or words to that effect

“Think she p*** on me,” or words to that effect

On an unknown date, she also shouted at another service user: “Don’t shout at her like that,” causing the user distress.

‘Lack of remorse’ shown says SSSC

The report said Muir “failed to show a level of insight or remorse” following the incident.

The SSSC also said the behaviour “formed a pattern”.

The report added: “You have, on more than one occasion, shouted at service users in your care.

“You have used inappropriate language whilst communicating with users AA and BB which was likely to have caused emotional and psychological harm.

“The behaviour you demonstrated falls well below the professional standards expected

of a social service worker.”

It was noted in the report, however, that Muir previously had a good record in the care industry.

Earlier this month, a Care Inspectorate report revealed how service users at Craigie House – which looks after up to 30 people aged over 65 – were found to be underweight and left without fluids.

At the time of the incident involving Muir, the home was run by Kingdom Homes, but it is now run by Holmes Care Group.

Owners left horrified by incident

A spokesperson for Craigie House Care Home said: “We were horrified to learn of this incident.

“All residents deserve to be treated with respect and dignity, and their health, safety and wellbeing will always be our top priority.

“The individual was immediately suspended pending an investigation and is no longer an employee at the care home.

“Since the Holmes Care Group took over management of the home from Kingdom Homes, we have implemented a robust service improvement plan.

“This includes the appointment of a new manager in June who is receiving regular support from our senior team to ensure the home meets the high standards of care which residents deserve and expect.”

The Courier has also attempted to reach Muir for comment.