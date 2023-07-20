Senior Fife care home worker who shouted resident was ‘covered in s****’ given year’s warning

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Fife

Senior Fife care home worker who shouted resident was ‘covered in s****’ given year’s warning

Joanne Muir was found to have used inappropriate language on a number of occasions at the Crossgates home.

By Kieran Webster
Joanne Muir worked for Craigie House Care home. Image: Google Street View.
A senior Fife care home worker who shouted about how a resident was “covered in s***” has been given a year’s warning.

A watchdog launched an investigation after allegations were made against senior care assistant Joanne Muir.

The claims related to her time working at Craigie House in Crossgates in June 2022.

The Scottish Social Services Council (SSSC) found the claims against Muir to be proven and her fitness to practise impaired.

Senior Fife carer given warning by SSSC

The SSSC’s report on its investigation into Muir’s behaviour found that, while assisting an unnamed service user on June 8 2022, she said:

  • “She is covered in s****,” or words to that effect
  • “Her a** is in my face,” or words to that effect
  • “Think she p*** on me,” or words to that effect

On an unknown date, she also shouted at another service user: “Don’t shout at her like that,” causing the user distress.

‘Lack of remorse’ shown says SSSC

The report said Muir “failed to show a level of insight or remorse” following the incident.

The SSSC also said the behaviour “formed a pattern”.

The report added: “You have, on more than one occasion, shouted at service users in your care.

“You have used inappropriate language whilst communicating with users AA and BB which was likely to have caused emotional and psychological harm.

“The behaviour you demonstrated falls well below the professional standards expected
of a social service worker.”

The SSSC HQ in Dundee. Image: SSSC

It was noted in the report, however, that Muir previously had a good record in the care industry.

Earlier this month, a Care Inspectorate report revealed how service users at Craigie House – which looks after up to 30 people aged over 65 – were found to be underweight and left without fluids.

At the time of the incident involving Muir, the home was run by Kingdom Homes, but it is now run by Holmes Care Group.

Owners left horrified by incident

A spokesperson for Craigie House Care Home said: “We were horrified to learn of this incident.

“All residents deserve to be treated with respect and dignity, and their health, safety and wellbeing will always be our top priority.

“The individual was immediately suspended pending an investigation and is no longer an employee at the care home.

“Since the Holmes Care Group took over management of the home from Kingdom Homes, we have implemented a robust service improvement plan.

“This includes the appointment of a new manager in June who is receiving regular support from our senior team to ensure the home meets the high standards of care which residents deserve and expect.”

The Courier has also attempted to reach Muir for comment.

