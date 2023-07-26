Fife nursery children devastated after vandals wreck garden

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Fife nursery children devastated after vandals wreck garden

Staff say community spirit will help them rebuild after thousands of pounds of damage was caused during the weekend break-in in Methilhill.

By Claire Warrender
Some of the heartbroken children and staff from Methilhill Community Children's Initiative. Image: Kenny Smith/DC Thomson
Some of the heartbroken children and staff from Methilhill Community Children's Initiative. Image: Kenny Smith/DC Thomson

Fife nursery children and staff are devastated after vandals wrecked their garden during a break-in.

Police are investigating after thousands of pounds worth of damage was done to the learning garden at Methilhill Community Children’s Initiative (MCCI).

The garden had to be made safe before youngsters could attend. Image: Kenny Smith/DC Thomson

Nursery manager Vicky Kidd said eco toilets were broken, windows smashed and a climbing frame and mud kitchen destroyed.

She has now issued an appeal to the community to help replace many of the items stolen.

And locals are already gathering round to help.

But she said: “The garden is for the kids in the community and they don’t understand why somebody would do this.

“You should have seen their wee faces when we had to take the climbing frame down.”

‘Parents rely on us for childcare’

Staff discovered the wreckage when they arrived at work on Monday morning.

It is believed the Sunday night break-in was witnessed by a local resident, who phoned the police.

The damage nursery staff were confronted with on Monday. Image: Supplied by Methilhill Community Children's Initiative.
Methilhill nursery staff discovered the vandalism on Monday morning. Image: Supplied by Methilhill Community Children’s Initiative.
A shed was also broken into. Image: Supplied by Methilhill Community Children's Initiative.
A shed at the Methilhill nursery was also broken into during the vandalism spree. Image: Supplied by Methilhill Community Children’s Initiative.

However, those responsible left before officers arrived.

Vicky said: “We’re really devastated.

“We managed to make it safe before the kids came in but they were horrified.

“We wanted to keep running because a lot of parents rely on us for childcare.”

While insurance will cover the loss of larger items, Vicky has called on the community to help replace things such as mud kitchen utensils, art and craft resources and loose parts.

Here’s how you can help

And she is already delighted with the response.

“People have been fantastic,” she said. “It’s so heart-warming to see the community spirit.

“We were built by the community for the community and we need to protect it.

“It’s a valuable space for the children and it’s heartbreaking to see it like this.

“But it’s great that people want to help rebuild it for the kids.”

MCCI has set up a wish list on Amazon where people can buy items starting at just £3.99.

And monetary donations can be made via a new online fundraising page.

Methilhill nursery makes area a better place

MCCI launched in Methilhill in 2013 and runs outdoor learning for nursery and primary school children, as well as a youth club.

SNP councillor Ken Caldwell said he was devastated to hear of the damage.

He said: “The staff, volunteers and the local community work hard to make the area a better place.

“It is particularly disappointing this has happened in their 10th anniversary year.

“It’s regrettable there has been a big increase in anti-social behaviour in this past year, with major fires, damage on Leven High Street etc.

“I will work with the police and our safer communities team to try to tackle this problem.”

