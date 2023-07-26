Fife nursery children devastated after vandals wreck garden

Fife nursery children and staff are devastated after vandals wrecked their garden during a break-in.

Police are investigating after thousands of pounds worth of damage was done to the learning garden at Methilhill Community Children’s Initiative (MCCI).

Nursery manager Vicky Kidd said eco toilets were broken, windows smashed and a climbing frame and mud kitchen destroyed.

She has now issued an appeal to the community to help replace many of the items stolen.

And locals are already gathering round to help.

But she said: “The garden is for the kids in the community and they don’t understand why somebody would do this.

“You should have seen their wee faces when we had to take the climbing frame down.”

‘Parents rely on us for childcare’

Staff discovered the wreckage when they arrived at work on Monday morning.

It is believed the Sunday night break-in was witnessed by a local resident, who phoned the police.

However, those responsible left before officers arrived.

Vicky said: “We’re really devastated.

“We managed to make it safe before the kids came in but they were horrified.

“We wanted to keep running because a lot of parents rely on us for childcare.”

While insurance will cover the loss of larger items, Vicky has called on the community to help replace things such as mud kitchen utensils, art and craft resources and loose parts.

Here’s how you can help

And she is already delighted with the response.

“People have been fantastic,” she said. “It’s so heart-warming to see the community spirit.

“We were built by the community for the community and we need to protect it.

“It’s a valuable space for the children and it’s heartbreaking to see it like this.

“But it’s great that people want to help rebuild it for the kids.”

MCCI has set up a wish list on Amazon where people can buy items starting at just £3.99.

And monetary donations can be made via a new online fundraising page.

Methilhill nursery makes area a better place

MCCI launched in Methilhill in 2013 and runs outdoor learning for nursery and primary school children, as well as a youth club.

SNP councillor Ken Caldwell said he was devastated to hear of the damage.

He said: “The staff, volunteers and the local community work hard to make the area a better place.

“It is particularly disappointing this has happened in their 10th anniversary year.

“It’s regrettable there has been a big increase in anti-social behaviour in this past year, with major fires, damage on Leven High Street etc.

“I will work with the police and our safer communities team to try to tackle this problem.”