‘How is this even allowed?’ Markinch dad calls for demolition of abandoned sheds amid injury fears

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Fife

‘How is this even allowed?’ Markinch dad calls for demolition of abandoned sheds amid injury fears

The dilapidated sheds are near a playpark and have been left with nails sticking out of splintered wood and old tools in full view of children.

By Claire Warrender
Brent Proctor beside one of the eyesore Markinch sheds.
Brent Proctor beside one of the eyesore Markinch sheds. Image: Kenny Smith/DC Thomson

A row of abandoned sheds in a Fife town centre are a danger to children and should be demolished.

That’s the view of Markinch man Brent Proctor, who fears someone will be injured unless the dilapidated buildings are removed.

Brent, 43, has recently returned to live in his hometown after a decade working in Brazil.

The Markinch sheds have been abandoned
The sheds have been abandoned. Image: Kenny Smith/DC Thomson

And he was shocked by the state of the old wooden garages on Balbirnie Court, just yards from a children’s play area.

Nails have been left sticking out of the splintered wood.

And sharp tools and equipment have been ditched in full view of passers-by.

It is believed the sheds are privately owned and Brent is now desperately trying to find out who is responsible for them.

Meanwhile, Fife Council plans to fence off the area this week until the landowner is traced.

Only a matter of time before a child is hurt

Brent said: “I’ve been away for 10 years and returned last month with my wife Yara and two kids.

“I’m seeing everything with new eyes and there are so many lovely things about this area.

“And then there are these sheds. How is this even allowed?

Tools and other items have been left inside.
Tools and other items have been left inside the abandoned Markinch sheds. Image: Kenny Smith/DC Thomson

“My parents’ house is right next to John Dixon Park and these sheds have been there for as long as I can remember.

“But I don’t think people actually use them anymore and they’re in such a state of disrepair.

“When I was a kid I would have been inside them if I’d been left on my own.

“They’re pretty dangerous and it’s only a matter of time before a child finds their way in.”

Other residents also concerned about abandoned Markinch sheds

Brent said the sheds were on the route to and from Markinch Primary School for many children.

“Lots of people are concerned about it,” he said.

“And parents have been writing to councillors and council officers trying to get something done.

Brent beside another run-down shed.
Brent beside another run-down shed. Image: Kenny Smith/DC Thomson

“They’re not owned by the council so they can’t demolish them.

“It seems more likely to be Balbirnie Estate or Balgonie Estate but it’s been very difficult to get answers.

“Whoever owns it really needs to clear it up.”

He added: “It’s weird coming from a developing country to see this kind of disrepair near a school.

“In Brazil it’s a high priority to keep these areas clean and safe for kids.”

Safety concerns can be reported

Markinch SNP councillor John Beare believes the land is owned by Balgonie Estate and urged them to take action.

“The garage site is close by an area well-used by local families and our youngest citizens,” he said.

“It is important that the area is safe to use and pass through.”

Fife Council said its building standards officers were in the process of trying to trace the owners who would be asked to remove or repair the sheds.

Any resident with concerns can contact the on public.safety@fife.gov.uk

Balgonie Estate did not respond to a request for comment.

More from Fife

Breaking news graphic
A917 closed outside Upper Largo due to multiple vehicle crash
Work is progressing on the new Levenmouth rail link.
Fife heritage railway event will offer close-up view of Levenmouth rail link progress
Scoop ice cream in Anstruther staff
New Anstruther ice cream parlour inundated with customers after launch
Rescuers remain on the scene at Torry Bay near Low Valleyfield.
One of two whales stranded on Fife beach dies as rescue mission continues
Some of the heartbroken children and staff from Methilhill Community Children's Initiative. Image: Kenny Smith/DC Thomson
Fife nursery children devastated after vandals wreck garden
Herriott was found guilty of sexual assault at Society in Kirkcaldy. Image: DC Thomson.
Woman ‘violated’ by man who rubbed head in her breasts at Kirkcaldy nightclub 
Several shops in Leven town centres have had windows smashed.
Community safety officers to increase patrols in Leven as anti-social behaviour leaves workers in…
Cameron Craid has been traced safe and well. Image: Supplied.
Missing Levenmouth boy, 12, traced safe and well
Wayne Rawlings
Missing Dalgety Bay man, 49, believed to have travelled to Broxburn
Ninewells Hospital in Dundee
Ninewells and nine NHS Fife sites among buildings potentially at risk due to faulty…