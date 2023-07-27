‘How is this even allowed?’ Markinch dad calls for demolition of abandoned sheds amid injury fears

A row of abandoned sheds in a Fife town centre are a danger to children and should be demolished.

That’s the view of Markinch man Brent Proctor, who fears someone will be injured unless the dilapidated buildings are removed.

Brent, 43, has recently returned to live in his hometown after a decade working in Brazil.

And he was shocked by the state of the old wooden garages on Balbirnie Court, just yards from a children’s play area.

Nails have been left sticking out of the splintered wood.

And sharp tools and equipment have been ditched in full view of passers-by.

It is believed the sheds are privately owned and Brent is now desperately trying to find out who is responsible for them.

Meanwhile, Fife Council plans to fence off the area this week until the landowner is traced.

Only a matter of time before a child is hurt

Brent said: “I’ve been away for 10 years and returned last month with my wife Yara and two kids.

“I’m seeing everything with new eyes and there are so many lovely things about this area.

“And then there are these sheds. How is this even allowed?

“My parents’ house is right next to John Dixon Park and these sheds have been there for as long as I can remember.

“But I don’t think people actually use them anymore and they’re in such a state of disrepair.

“When I was a kid I would have been inside them if I’d been left on my own.

“They’re pretty dangerous and it’s only a matter of time before a child finds their way in.”

Other residents also concerned about abandoned Markinch sheds

Brent said the sheds were on the route to and from Markinch Primary School for many children.

“Lots of people are concerned about it,” he said.

“And parents have been writing to councillors and council officers trying to get something done.

“They’re not owned by the council so they can’t demolish them.

“It seems more likely to be Balbirnie Estate or Balgonie Estate but it’s been very difficult to get answers.

“Whoever owns it really needs to clear it up.”

He added: “It’s weird coming from a developing country to see this kind of disrepair near a school.

“In Brazil it’s a high priority to keep these areas clean and safe for kids.”

Safety concerns can be reported

Markinch SNP councillor John Beare believes the land is owned by Balgonie Estate and urged them to take action.

“The garage site is close by an area well-used by local families and our youngest citizens,” he said.

“It is important that the area is safe to use and pass through.”

Fife Council said its building standards officers were in the process of trying to trace the owners who would be asked to remove or repair the sheds.

Any resident with concerns can contact the on public.safety@fife.gov.uk

Balgonie Estate did not respond to a request for comment.