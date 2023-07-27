Gran Fondo: Perth Show organisers hope traffic chaos can be avoided

Organisers of Perth Show say they are hopeful they can avoid traffic chaos as the city gears up to host the Gran Fondo bike race.

The 112-year-old agricultural show traditionally attracts large crowds to the city’s South Inch.

But the opening day of this year’s two-day gathering coincides with the Gran Fondo road race on Friday August 4.

The event – part of the UCI Cycling World Championships being hosted by Scotland – is expected to draw thousands of riders and spectators to Perth and the surrounding area.

It had been due to end where it starts, at Tay Street in the centre of Perth.

However, the finish was moved to Scone Palace this week to address safety concerns.

Perth Show secretary Jen Leslie said it was one of a number of factors which look likely to work in her event’s favour.

Perth Show visitors urged to consider traffic arrangements

The move to Scone Palace means the Coupar Angus Road and Bridgend will now be open to Perth show traffic.

Roadworks on the A9 between the Inveralmond roundabout and Luncarty are also due to finish by next Thursday. That’s three weeks ahead of schedule, meaning the main route north will be open as fully as possible.

And Jen says Perth Show organisers understand the number of cyclists projected to take part in the Gran Fondo is likely to be lower than the 8,000 initially suggested.

“The only two road closures which are likely to affect us now are the Crieff road, which will be diverted via Gleneagles, and the Blargowrie road, which will be partly shut,” she said.

“We are asking all our exhibitors and trade stands to follow diversions and leave a bit of extra time.

“We just don’t know how much of an impact the Gran Fondo is going to have on our traffic,” she added.

Show and cycle race can benefit one another

Roads issues aside, Jen said show organisers were hopeful that the cycling event would bring a boost to this year’s gathering.

“We really hope Perth Show has the potential to benefit from Gran Fondo,” she said.

“There are going to be a lot more people around town. Some of them might want to see family members off at the cycling and then come down to Perth Show and experience what we have going on.

“There is definitely the potential for us to see bigger crowds on the Friday.”

The City of Perth Salute is also taking place on Sunday August 6.

Starting at noon, the event will feature parades, displays and live music, as well as the presentation of the Freedom of the City to Team Muirhead and Grand National winning trainers Lucina Russell OBE and Peter Scudamore MBE.

Big weekend is Perth’s chance to shine

A Perth and Kinross Council spokesperson said: “We want everyone to be able to enjoy the events being staged in Perth and Kinross next week, including the Gran Fondo, Perth Show and Perth Salute.

“We have been working with organisers of these fantastic events to ensure that as many people as possible are able to move around Perth, with minimum disruption, and attend all of these events.”

The spokesperson said moving the finish line to Scone Palace would allow spectators to move more easily across the city, as well as an earlier reopening of the majority of roads in Perth city.

The organisers of the Gran Fondo are also planning to provide a mini bus shuttle service from Smeaton’s Bridge to Scone Palace to assist spectators getting to and from the new finish line.

Details of road closures and timings can be found on the Perth and Kinross Council website or on the community section of the Gran Fondo website.

“There will be a tremendous atmosphere in Perth and Kinross next week,” the spokesperson added.

“The Gran Fondo is attracting an international field of entrants and we hope they take the opportunity to explore the area and see what else is on, including the Perth Show.”