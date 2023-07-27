Gran Fondo: Perth Show organisers hope traffic chaos can be avoided

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Perth & Kinross

Gran Fondo: Perth Show organisers hope traffic chaos can be avoided

Perth Show always attracts large crowds but traffic this year will have to manoeuvre around the UCI Cycling World Championships.

By Morag Lindsay
Sheep handlers in the ring at Perth Show, and cyclists setting off on a race.
The combination of Perth Show and the Gran Fondo cycle race may affect traffic around the city next weekend.

Organisers of Perth Show say they are hopeful they can avoid traffic chaos as the city gears up to host the Gran Fondo bike race.

The 112-year-old agricultural show traditionally attracts large crowds to the city’s South Inch.

But the opening day of this year’s two-day gathering coincides with the Gran Fondo road race on Friday August 4.

The event – part of the UCI Cycling World Championships being hosted by Scotland –  is expected to draw thousands of riders and spectators to Perth and the surrounding area.

Cyclists taking part in a UCI World Championship road cycling event in Australia.
The UCI event will take place in Perth on August 4. Image: Nigel Owen/Action Plus/Shutterstock.

It had been due to end where it starts, at Tay Street in the centre of Perth.

However, the finish was moved to Scone Palace this week to address safety concerns.

Perth Show secretary Jen Leslie said it was one of a number of factors which look likely to work in her event’s favour.

Perth Show visitors urged to consider traffic arrangements

The move to Scone Palace means the Coupar Angus Road and Bridgend will now be open to Perth show traffic.

Large crowd walking past trade stands at Perth Show.
Traffic is always busy around the city as crowds flock to Perth Show. Image: Kenny Smith/ DCT Media.

Roadworks on the A9 between the Inveralmond roundabout and Luncarty are also due to finish by next Thursday. That’s three weeks ahead of schedule, meaning the main route north will be open as fully as possible.

And Jen says Perth Show organisers understand the number of cyclists projected to take part in the Gran Fondo is likely to be lower than the 8,000 initially suggested.

“The only two road closures which are likely to affect us now are the Crieff road, which will be diverted via Gleneagles, and the Blargowrie road, which will be partly shut,” she said.

“We are asking all our exhibitors and trade stands to follow diversions and leave a bit of extra time.

Perth Show vice-chairman David Barclay, chairman Robert Gilchrist, junior vice-chairman Phil Murrie and secretary Jen Leslie sitting and leaning against hay bales in a field near Perth.
Perth Show vice-chairman David Barclay, chairman Robert Gilchrist, junior vice-chairman Phil Murrie and secretary Jen Leslie. Image: Perth Show.

“We just don’t know how much of an impact the Gran Fondo is going to have on our traffic,” she added.

Show and cycle race can benefit one another

Roads issues aside, Jen said show organisers were hopeful that the cycling event would bring a boost to this year’s gathering.

“We really hope Perth Show has the potential to benefit from Gran Fondo,” she said.

“There are going to be a lot more people around town. Some of them might want to see family members off at the cycling and then come down to Perth Show and experience what we have going on.

children in a running race at Perth Show.
Perth Show will have something for everyone. Image: Kenny Smith/DC Thomson.
Four pigs running over an obstacle course at Perth Show.
Racing wasn’t confined to the humans at last year’s Perth Show. Image: Kenny Smith/DC Thomson.

“There is definitely the potential for us to see bigger crowds on the Friday.”

The City of Perth Salute is also taking place on Sunday August 6.

Starting at noon, the event will feature parades, displays and live music, as well as the presentation of the Freedom of the City to Team Muirhead and Grand National winning trainers Lucina Russell OBE and Peter Scudamore MBE.

Big weekend is Perth’s chance to shine

A Perth and Kinross Council spokesperson said: “We want everyone to be able to enjoy the events being staged in Perth and Kinross next week, including the Gran Fondo, Perth Show and Perth Salute.

“We have been working with organisers of these fantastic events to ensure that as many people as possible are able to move around Perth, with minimum disruption, and attend all of these events.”

The Perth Atholl Highlanders marching through the Fair City in 2019, when Perth Salute was last held.
The Perth Atholl Highlanders marching as part of the last City of Perth Salute in 2019. Image: Angus Findlay.

The spokesperson said moving the finish line to Scone Palace would allow spectators to move more easily across the city, as well as an earlier reopening of the majority of roads in Perth city.

The organisers of the Gran Fondo are also planning to provide a mini bus shuttle service from Smeaton’s Bridge to Scone Palace to assist spectators getting to and from the new finish line.

Details of road closures and timings can be found on the Perth and Kinross Council website or on the community section of the Gran Fondo website.

“There will be a tremendous atmosphere in Perth and Kinross next week,” the spokesperson added.

“The Gran Fondo is attracting an international field of entrants and we hope they take the opportunity to explore the area and see what else is on, including the Perth Show.”

 

