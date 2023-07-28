Alec Brown tributes paid after sudden death of Fife piping legend

Tributes have been pouring in for Fife piping legend Alec Brown, who died suddenly at a competition at the weekend.

The 64-year-old, from Lochore, was a Pipe Major and later a Major in the Black Watch until his retiral 15 years ago.

And he played the bagpipes at events and competitions across the world.

He was taking part in a contest in Newtonards, Northern Ireland, on Saturday when he collapsed.

Alec, known to many as Eck Broon, had been living with wife Maria on the island of Arranmore, County Donegal, for the past 10 years.

But he never forgot his Fife roots, returning as chieftan at a pipe band competition in Benarty in 2016.

His funeral was held on Arranmore on Friday.

However, a memorial service is planned for Lochore at a later date.

Alec Brown: ‘The heart and soul of the band’

Alec was an instructor with the Raphoe Ulster-Scots Pipe Band, which said he died doing what he loved.

Members said they were “completely heartbroken” by his death.

In a Facebook post, they said: “You were the heart and soul of our band.

“You kept us laughing at your antics. You had a heart of gold and were a great friend to everyone.”

He was an executive member of the Irish Pipe Band Association, which said it was “absolutely devastated” by the tragedy.

Heart breaking to think this is the last photo of Alec ( 2nd from right in the front rank) playing his beloved bagpipes. Posted by Irish Pipe Band Association on Monday, 24 July 2023

Tributes were also paid by The Black Watch Pipes and Drums and Ballatar Highland Games, where he competed many times.

Thirty-year Black Watch career

Alec was one of seven children, born into a family of musicians and his life was defined by the bagpipes from a young age.

He joined his local school band and quickly became juvenile world champion.

Brother Tam said he tried several careers before joining the Black Watch, where he served for 30 years.

He signed up as a private and left as a late entry major, spending several years as pipe major.

His career took him all over the word, and during this time he played for royalty and witnessed the handover of Hong Kong from the UK to China in 1997.

Tam said: “In his early piping career, he played with the greatest pipers.

“He studied at Edinburgh Castle and became a senior instructor there.

“When he set his sights on something, he always made it happen.”

Hundreds of people watched pipe major’s funeral

Alec was given an emotional farewell on Friday at a funeral attended by many of his pipe band family.

The service was also streamed live on YouTube, where it was watched by more than 450 people.

Mourners heard that piping played a huge part in his life but his family was his pride and joy.

Daughter Teresa and son Callum both joined a pipe band and shared their father’s passion.

Alec was described as a gregarious character with an infectious personality and energetic enthusiasm.

Or, to quote one of the many tributes following his death, he was quite simply a good human being.