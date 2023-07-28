Alec Brown tributes paid after sudden death of Fife piping legend

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Fife

Alec Brown tributes paid after sudden death of Fife piping legend

Alec grew up in Lochore and travelled the world with his beloved bagpipes.

By Claire Warrender
Alec Brown, former pipe major with the Black Watch.
Alec Brown, former pipe major with the Black Watch.

Tributes have been pouring in for Fife piping legend Alec Brown, who died suddenly at a competition at the weekend.

The 64-year-old, from Lochore, was a Pipe Major and later a Major in the Black Watch until his retiral 15 years ago.

And he played the bagpipes at events and competitions across the world.

Fife piping legend Alec Brown.
Fife piping legend Alec Brown.

He was taking part in a contest in Newtonards, Northern Ireland, on Saturday when he collapsed.

Alec, known to many as Eck Broon, had been living with wife Maria on the island of Arranmore, County Donegal, for the past 10 years.

But he never forgot his Fife roots, returning as chieftan at a pipe band competition in Benarty in 2016.

His funeral was held on Arranmore on Friday.

However, a memorial service is planned for Lochore at a later date.

Alec Brown: ‘The heart and soul of the band’

Alec was an instructor with the Raphoe Ulster-Scots Pipe Band, which said he died doing what he loved.

Members said they were “completely heartbroken” by his death.

In a Facebook post, they said: “You were the heart and soul of our band.

“You kept us laughing at your antics. You had a heart of gold and were a great friend to everyone.”

He was an executive member of the Irish Pipe Band Association, which said it was “absolutely devastated” by the tragedy.

Heart breaking to think this is the last photo of Alec ( 2nd from right in the front rank) playing his beloved bagpipes.

Posted by Irish Pipe Band Association on Monday, 24 July 2023

Tributes were also paid by The Black Watch Pipes and Drums and Ballatar Highland Games, where he competed many times.

Thirty-year Black Watch career

Alec was one of seven children, born into a family of musicians and his life was defined by the bagpipes from a young age.

He joined his local school band and quickly became juvenile world champion.

Brother Tam said he tried several careers before joining the Black Watch, where he served for 30 years.

He signed up as a private and left as a late entry major, spending several years as pipe major.

His career took him all over the word, and during this time he played for royalty and witnessed the handover of Hong Kong from the UK to China in 1997.

Tam said: “In his early piping career, he played with the greatest pipers.

“He studied at Edinburgh Castle and became a senior instructor there.

“When he set his sights on something, he always made it happen.”

Hundreds of people watched pipe major’s funeral

Alec was given an emotional farewell on Friday at a funeral attended by many of his pipe band family.

The service was also streamed live on YouTube, where it was watched by more than 450 people.

Mourners heard that piping played a huge part in his life but his family was his pride and joy.

Daughter Teresa and son Callum both joined a pipe band and shared their father’s passion.

Alec was described as a gregarious character with an infectious personality and energetic enthusiasm.

Or, to quote one of the many tributes following his death, he was quite simply a good human being.

More from Fife

Tortoise.
Runaway Fife tortoise reunited with owner after being found crossing road by litter-pickers
Duncan Cowan.
Fife man's Covid death 'stress' claim after child abuse material conviction
Natasha Thomson with partner Marc Smith and son Kyle Thomson outside their Guardbridge home
'Devastated' Fife family forced out of new home for months after water damage
CR0044116, Cheryl Peebles, Kirkcaldy. Templehall Cafe story . PIcture Shows: Gavin Campbell at Templehall Cafe in Kirkcaldy who has been offering meals to kids for £1 during the summer and is astounded at the community generosity. Thursday 27th July 2023. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson
The Kirkcaldy chef feeding kids for free during school holidays with the help of…
Alan Wightman, pictured during his meeting with Lord Brailsford. Image: Andrew Milligan/PA.
Campaigner whose mum died in Fife care home blasts 'dire' start to Covid inquiry…
Jacob Wyse.
Driver broke neck in pile-up after dangerous overtake in Fife
To go with story by Poppy Watson. van fire Picture shows; van fire, kingsdale gardens, kennoway. kennoway fife. Supplied by Fife Jammer Locations/FJL Services Date; 27/07/2023
Watch moment van goes up in flames just yards from Fife homes
St Andrews teenager David Nicoll died in the Korean War which ended 70 years ago.
Last letters of tragic Fifer killed in Korean War
Brent Proctor beside one of the eyesore Markinch sheds.
'How is this even allowed?' Markinch dad calls for demolition of abandoned sheds amid…
The A917 near Upper Largo in Fife
Fife road shut after two-vehicle crash