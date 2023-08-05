Former Fife bank car park for sale for a ‘bargain’ £200,000

The car park of a closed down Fife bank is on the market for a “bargain” £200,000.

The parking area at the former Royal Bank of Scotland in Leven is going up for auction later this month.

And the 0.4-acre, town centre site is described as an ideal development opportunity.

It comes with planning permission for four retail units.

And at least one big name store is said to have expressed an interest in opening a branch there.

Fife Council’s Levenmouth area chairman Colin Davidson expects the plot to attract several bidders during the August 24 online sale.

He said: “With redevelopment about to start on the High Street and the railway almost ready to open, it’s a snip at that price.”

Permission for retail or takeaway businesses

The Royal Bank of Scotland closed in Leven in 2017, and the building sold at auction the following year.

It has now been converted into flats.

Meanwhile, planning permission for the new retail units was granted in 2020.

The architect’s design statement described the on offer plot as occupying a prominent corner site in a central area.

And the consent means the buildings can be used for retail or hot food takeaway business.

Selling agent, Online Property Auction, has not yet set a minimum opening bid amount.

However, the guide price for the Leven car park is set at £200,000.

Leven car park sale is good news

Mr Davidson said: “It’s a real bargain. We need somebody to buy it and get the development under way.

“The Promenade is getting redeveloped soon and we’ve got £350,000 to improve the High Street.

“So this could be more good news for Leven.”

Bidding for the Leven car park opens at 9am on August 24 and close at 3pm.