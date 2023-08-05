Inside Gordon Brown’s former Kirkcaldy home – now a seven-bedroom villa

A seven-bedroom villa, once a manse occupied by former prime minister Gordon Brown, is now for sale.

The house on Kirkcaldy’s East Fergus Place is being marketed by Morton Napier at offers over £800,000.

Following a recent extension, the house has been modernised to a high standard, with re-wiring, re-plumbing, a new boiler and central heating system and re-plastering throughout.

However, the house does contain many of its original features.

Planning permission has also been granted for a garage, gym and indoor swimming pool.

Entering the house through the vestibule, you are greeted by a hallway with access to a sitting room and an ensuite bedroom.

The dining area is connected to an open plan kitchen positioned at the back of the house. A utility room and living room sit beside the kitchen area.

Completing the ground floor is a toilet and bedroom that can also be used as a study.

Upstairs, five bedrooms are located alongside a bathroom, dressing room and sitting room.

The house comes with gas central heating and case double glazing.

Outside, a blocked driveway leads to the mature walled garden, with storage space and a summerhouse.

The garage is to the front of the house.

The house is in a prime central location within the West Primary School and Balwearie Secondary School catchment areas.

Having the town centre on it’s doorstep means close access to varied amenities including bus and rail stations, the Adam Smith theatre, Fife College and Beveridge Park.

The Fife Retail Park and the A92 link road to the M90 are just a short drive away.

