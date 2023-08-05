Inside Gordon Brown’s former Kirkcaldy home – now a seven-bedroom villa

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Fife

Inside Gordon Brown’s former Kirkcaldy home – now a seven-bedroom villa

The East Fergus Place property is being marketed by Morton Napier at offers over £800,000.

By Ben MacDonald
House for sale at East Fergus Place, Kirkcaldy
The East Fergus Place property is on sale for offers over £800,000. Image: Morton Napier

A seven-bedroom villa, once a manse occupied by former prime minister Gordon Brown, is now for sale.

The house on Kirkcaldy’s East Fergus Place is being marketed by Morton Napier at offers over £800,000.

Following a recent extension, the house has been modernised to a high standard, with re-wiring, re-plumbing, a new boiler and central heating system and re-plastering throughout.

However, the house does contain many of its original features.

Planning permission has also been granted for a garage, gym and indoor swimming pool.

Entering the house through the vestibule, you are greeted by a hallway with access to a sitting room and an ensuite bedroom.

Entranceway for East Fergus Place property
The property used to be a Manse, with Gordon Brown as a former resident. Image: Morton Napier
Sitting room
The sitting room is found at the front of the house. Image: Morton Napier
Bedroom
The ground floor bedroom comes with an ensuite bathroom. Image: Morton Napier

The dining area is connected to an open plan kitchen positioned at the back of the house. A utility room and living room sit beside the kitchen area.

Completing the ground floor is a toilet and bedroom that can also be used as a study.

Open plan kitchen
The open plan kitchen offers plenty of space. Image: Morton Napier
Access to a utility room is found within the kitchen. Image: Morton Napier
Living room
The living room is a part of the open plan area. Image: Morton Napier
Dining area
The dining area sits beside the kitchen. Image: Morton Napier

Upstairs, five bedrooms are located alongside a bathroom, dressing room and sitting room.

The house comes with gas central heating and case double glazing.

Bedroom
Many of the bedrooms provide plenty of space. Image: Morton Napier
Bathroom
One of two bathrooms in the property. Image: Morton Napier
Bedroom
The number of bedrooms could allow for guests. Image: Morton Napier
Bathroom
The family bathroom comes with a bath. Image: Morton Napier

Outside, a blocked driveway leads to the mature walled garden, with storage space and a summerhouse.

The garage is to the front of the house.

Bedroom
One of seven bedrooms. Image: Morton Napier
East Fergus Place garden
The garden includes storage space and a summerhouse. Image: Morton Napier

The house is in a prime central location within the West Primary School and Balwearie Secondary School catchment areas.

Having the town centre on it’s doorstep means close access to varied amenities including bus and rail stations, the Adam Smith theatre, Fife College and Beveridge Park.

The Fife Retail Park and the A92 link road to the M90 are just a short drive away.

Elsewhere, a £1.3 million Lundin Links mansion with a private entrance to a stunning golf course has gone on the market.

