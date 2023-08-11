Fife Fife woman, 24, charged over alleged hate crime at rugby event The woman was allegedly ejected from an event in Edinburgh on June 17. By Chloe Burrell August 11 2023, 12.31pm Share Fife woman, 24, charged over alleged hate crime at rugby event Share via Facebook Twitter Linkedin Whatsapp Messenger Email Post link https://www.thecourier.co.uk/fp/news/fife/4631347/rugby-woman-charged/ Copy Link A 24-year-old woman has been charged. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson A Dunfermline woman has been charged in connection with an alleged disturbance and hate crime at a rugby event. The Edinburgh City 7s event took place on June 17 in Peffermill Road, Edinburgh. A 24-year-old woman has now been charged following the incident. A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “A 24-year-old woman has been charged in connection with a disturbance and a hate crime at Peffermill Road in Edinburgh on Saturday, 17 June, 2023. “A report will be sent to the Procurator Fiscal.”