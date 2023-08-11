Fife woman, 24, charged over alleged hate crime at rugby event

A Dunfermline woman has been charged in connection with an alleged disturbance and hate crime at a rugby event.

The Edinburgh City 7s event took place on June 17 in Peffermill Road, Edinburgh.

A 24-year-old woman has now been charged following the incident.

A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “A 24-year-old woman has been charged in connection with a disturbance and a hate crime at Peffermill Road in Edinburgh on Saturday, 17 June, 2023.

“A report will be sent to the Procurator Fiscal.”