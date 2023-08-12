Fife 11 pictures of youngsters having a great time at St Andrews’ Lammas Market The annual five-day extravaganza was well-attended when it began on Friday. Families flocked to the first day of the Lammas Market. Image: Kim Cessford / DC Thomson By Stephen Eighteen Share 11 pictures of youngsters having a great time at St Andrews’ Lammas Market Share via Facebook Twitter Linkedin Whatsapp Messenger Email Post link https://www.thecourier.co.uk/fp/news/fife/4633636/lammas-market-2023-pictures/ Copy Link 0 comment The annual Lammas Market in St Andrews is underway. Scotland’s oldest street fair has taken over the whole of Market Street and some of South Street, with a mix of fairground rides and stalls. The annual five-day extravaganza was well-attended when it began on Friday, and the forecast wet weather is unlikely to deter a big attendance this weekend. The event boasts all the latest thrill rides, as well as rides for younger children. Rides galore at the Lammas Market. Image: Kim Cessford/DC Thomson. This year, some of the main attractions include waltzers, twister, skydiver and a dropzone. There is also a huge choice of food and drink on offer. The market runs until Tuesday. Below are some of the best pictures from Friday. All were taken by DC Thomson photographer Kim Cessford. Emerson and Sophia enjoy one of the rides, Lammas Market, Market Street, St Andrews. Liana Lee having fun. Daniel Webster on the helter skelter. Faith and Riley Macklin won prizes on one of the stalls. Fearless Cooper Clark. Youngsters having a good time on one of the rides at the Lammas Market, Market Street, St Andrews. Having a good time on the Star Chaser ride. Olivia Hartley hooked a duck to win a prize. Braving the Sky Ride. Liana Lee enjoyed her turn on one of the rides. Arlan-Jay Burgess tries the water balloons.
