11 pictures of youngsters having a great time at St Andrews’ Lammas Market

The annual Lammas Market in St Andrews is underway.

Scotland’s oldest street fair has taken over the whole of Market Street and some of South Street, with a mix of fairground rides and stalls.

The annual five-day extravaganza was well-attended when it began on Friday, and the forecast wet weather is unlikely to deter a big attendance this weekend.

The event boasts all the latest thrill rides, as well as rides for younger children.

This year, some of the main attractions include waltzers, twister, skydiver and a dropzone.

There is also a huge choice of food and drink on offer.

The market runs until Tuesday.

Below are some of the best pictures from Friday. All were taken by DC Thomson photographer Kim Cessford.