St Andrews Lammas Market brings all the fun of the fair to Fife this weekend

The annual Lammas Market has rolled into St Andrews and opens today.

Scotland’s oldest street fair dates back to the middle ages.

And it takes over the whole of Market Street and some of South Street, with a mix of fairground rides and stalls.

The annual five-day extravaganza always attracts bumper crowds and the forecast wet weather is unlikely to dampen many spirits.

It boasts all the latest thrill rides, as well as rides for younger children.

This year, some of the main attractions include waltzers, twister, skydiver and a dropzone.

There is also a huge choice of food and drink on offer.

St Andrews Lammas Market traffic restrictions

A number of traffic restrictions will be in place in St Andrews for the duration of the Lammas Market.

They affect Market Street, Bell Street, Union Street, South Street, Bell Street and South Port.

The alternative route for through traffic will be well signposted.

Shops and other businesses are open as normal.

The market runs from today until Tuesday.