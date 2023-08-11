St Andrews Lammas Market brings all the fun of the fair to Fife this weekend

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Fife

St Andrews Lammas Market brings all the fun of the fair to Fife this weekend

The Lammas Market is Scotland's oldest street fair and always attracts bumper crowds.

By Claire Warrender
Lammas Market in St Andrews.

The annual Lammas Market has rolled into St Andrews and opens today.

Scotland’s oldest street fair dates back to the middle ages.

The Lammas Market is a popular annual event.

And it takes over the whole of Market Street and some of South Street, with a mix of fairground rides and stalls.

The annual five-day extravaganza always attracts bumper crowds and the forecast wet weather is unlikely to dampen many spirits.

Families enjoyed the 2017 Lammas Market.

It boasts all the latest thrill rides, as well as rides for younger children.

This year, some of the main attractions include waltzers, twister, skydiver and a dropzone.

There is also a huge choice of food and drink on offer.

St Andrews Lammas Market traffic restrictions

A number of traffic restrictions will be in place in St Andrews for the duration of the Lammas Market.

They affect Market Street, Bell Street, Union Street, South Street, Bell Street and South Port.

The alternative route for through traffic will be well signposted.

Shops and other businesses are open as normal.

The market runs from today until Tuesday.

Conversation