Best friend still has hope 16 years after Arbroath man Iain Mowatt disappeared

The best friend of an Angus man who vanished 16 years ago says he is “desperate” for his pal to come home.

Iain Mowatt, who would now be 48, has not been seen since he walked out of a supported accommodation unit in his hometown of Arbroath on August 12, 2007.

His disappearance from the North Grimsby unit prompted a major search operation which covered the local woods, cliffs and harbour – but a body was never found.

On the 16th anniversary of his disappearance, his best friend Andrew McLean has shared his hope that Iain is still alive.

Andrew, who went to school with Iain, told The Courier: “Iain was my best friend, we were basically inseparable.

“Time is marching on now – he has got nephews and nieces who he hasn’t even met.

“His family is in desperate need of answers.

“We are hanging onto hope, but it is very difficult.

“The worst thing is just not knowing – the not knowing beats you up every single day.”

Iain’s mum, dad and three sisters live in Arbroath.

Over the past 16 years they have made regular appeals for information.

‘If you see this story – come home’

Iain was said to be struggling with his mental health when he disappeared.

He left the supported accommodation with only the clothes on his back, leaving behind his mobile phone and medication.

One theory previously pursued by police was that he had joined Travellers, as he was known to have links to the community in Perth.

Andrew, who was with Iain the night before he vanished, said: “Since he disappeared he has never used any bank cards and there have been no confirmed sightings of him.

“He just vanished into thin air – it is a complete mystery.

“I wish I could tell him, ‘Your family loves you, it doesn’t matter what’s happened, or gone on in the past.

“‘If you’re out there and you can see this story, come home.

“We are desperate for you come home.'”

‘I won’t give up hope’

Andrew says that not a day goes by that he doesn’t think about his friend.

He said: “I wonder if he is safe, if he has had a meal, if he has a bed to sleep in, has a roof over his head – things that we take for granted.

“I definitely still think he could be alive.

“I’ve heard stories of people showing up after 30 years.

“Until the police come to me with his body or I go to his funeral – I won’t give up hope.”

Iain is described as six feet four inches tall, heavily built, with brown hair and blue eyes.

He also has several tattoos including one of a panther on his right arm and a tribal design on his back.

When last seen, he was wearing a light grey hooded top, as well as a green and white-hooped Celtic football shirt, combat trousers and white trainers.

Police search for Iain continues

Police are still searching for Iain.

Inspector David Gibson said: “Iain’s family continue to look for information. However, despite extensive inquiries Iain has not been found and my thoughts are with his family as another anniversary passes.

“Our inquiries continue and any new details or information received will be thoroughly investigated.

“I would ask anyone who has any information, no matter how insignificant it may seem to contact us.”

Anyone with any information is asked to contact 101.

Iain is one of eight people across Tayside and Fife who have been missing long term.