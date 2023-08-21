Missing Airdrie boy, 13, has links to Kirkcaldy

A 13-year-old boy who has been reported missing from a village near Airdrie has links to Kirkcaldy, police have said.

Paul Grant, from Plains, was last seen at around 12.25pm on Friday.

He is described as being 5ft 9in with short brown hair and was wearing black jogging bottoms, a blue jacket and Nike trainers.

Police say he has links to the Kirkcaldy area but have not provided any more information.

A spokesperson said: “Anyone who may have seen Paul or who has any information which may assist police is urged to contact Police Scotland via 101 quoting incident 1482 of August 18.”