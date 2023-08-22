Closure dates announced for Levenmouth railway crossings

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Fife

Closure dates announced for Levenmouth railway crossings

Doubledykes is one of five level crossings about to close as work on the Levenmouth rail link progresses, despite a high-profile campaign to save it.

By Claire Warrender
The Doubledykes crossing campaign gathers pace
Walkers and cyclists have been told they can no longer use Doubledykes crossing.

Network Rail has announced the closure date of five level crossings across the new Levenmouth rail link.

The crossing points include Doubledykes, which has been the subject of a high-profile campaign to retain it.

Others affected are Balgonie, Waulkmill, Tullybreck and Durievale.

All will close permanently on August 31 and will be fenced off.

Campaigners say the paths are historic rights of way and are well-used by pedestrians and cyclists.

They have called for a solution to ensure the public can still use the path between Wemyss and Thornton.

However, Network Rail insists the rights have been legally extinguished.

Three new bridges planned

The Levenmouth rail link is due to open in spring 2024 and some sections of the track are already complete.

Engineering trains involved in the construction already use the line.

And Network Rail says it is no longer safe to allow public access.

A section of completed track at the Levenmouth rail link. Levenmouth railway crossings will close
The Levenmouth railway crossing closure follows completion of a section of track. Image: Supplied by Network Rail.

New bridges are planned at Duniface, Methilhill and Mountfleurie and there will be temporary restrictions at the existing crossings there during construction.

Proposals for the new bridges are currently going through planning consent.

And dates for the temporary construction will be announced later.

Railways bosses say the three new bridges will maintain connections between communities.

And they will improve access to the new stations at Leven and Cameron Bridge.

Levenmouth railway crossing closures ‘unavoidable’

The £116 million railway will connect Levenmouth to the rail network for the first time in more than 50 years.

When complete, the new line will create a direct link with Edinburgh across 10kms of new track.

Joe Mulvenna, Network Rail’s project manager for the Levenmouth rail link project, said: “With significant work ongoing across the route to deliver the stations, signalling and bridges limiting access is now unavoidable as securing the railway boundary will protect the safety of the public.

“The most effective way of reducing level crossing risk on the railway is to remove crossings and we do not design them into new railways.

“The development of the rail link and associated active travel enhancements has given us the opportunity to reduce the number of crossings and replace some core paths and well-used walking routes with the new bridges which we are building on behalf of Fife Council.”

More from Fife

Breaking news graphic
Trespassers on railway line between Perth and Ladybank disrupt trains
image of the car which overturned on A915 Standing Stane Rd near Kirkcaldy.
Car overturns on Standing Stane Road near Kirkcaldy
The Kirkcaldy Parks Running Festival takes place this weekend.
Kirkcaldy Parks Running Festival: Road closures revealed as 800 sign up for Sunday's half…
Front view of the Scandinavian-style house in Aberdour, Fife.
For sale: 'Unique' Scandinavian-style house with two sea-view balconies in Fife
A92 Forgan Roundabout approach
Drivers hit out at fellow motorists over queues during Tay Road Bridge roadworks
Staff at the newly opened restaurant at the Adamson Hotel in Dunfermline
New restaurant promising best of Scotland's larder opens near Dunfermline
Stewart's Resort holiday park
St Andrews holiday park owners win fight for major expansion after appeal
Barry Smith was jailed for eight years at the High Court in Edinburgh
Satans Slaves member from Fife jailed for murder bid during biker gang fight
The crash occurred on the road near to Fife Airport off the B921 Kinglassie Road in Glenrothes.
Man, 28, hospitalised then charged after two-car crash in Glenrothes
Missing 13-year-old, Paul Grant, from Airdrie has links to Kirkcaldy.
Missing Airdrie boy, 13, has links to Kirkcaldy

Conversation